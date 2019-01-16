The Florida Everblades scored twice in just seven seconds apart and toppled the Rapid City Rush 4-0 in the first-ever meeting between the two teams Wednesday night at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Both teams skated to a scoreless first period until Florida struck in a hurry in the second period. At 4:40 of the period, Joe Cox led the Everblades on a partial two-on-one. Cox put a shot towards the Rush net that appeared to deflect off of a Rush defender’s stick and slip under Adam Carlson’s leg pad, giving the Everblades a 1-0 lead (Kyle Platzer and Ben Masella assisted). Seven seconds later, right off of the center ice faceoff, Tommy Thompson won it back to Derek Sheppard, who squeaked a shot under Carlson’s block on the post to give the Everblades a 2-0 lead after two periods (Thompson had the only assist).
The Rush had a good chance for a score with 12:30 left in the game, as Darby Llewellyn drew a penalty shot on a turnover in close range to the Florida net. Llewellyn, however, missed the goal, and Florida preserved its lead. Florida captain John McCarron buried an empty-netter with 1:51 remaining to seal the game at 3-0 (assisted by Blake Winiecki), and was followed by a turnover at the red line that sprung Kyle Platzer on a breakaway, finishing with a forehand shot by Carlson to bring the game to its final score of 4-0 with 1:13 left (assisted by Mitch Vandergunst).
Carlson stopped 21 of 24 in the effort, suffering the loss (10-10-2-2).
The Rush and Everglades cotninue the three-game series Friday in their annual “Rush Fights Cancer” Night. Puck drop for the most emotionally charged night of the year is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Premier Home Mortgage Ice in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.