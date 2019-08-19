Scott Foley resigned as head coach of Chadron State College’s cross country program Monday to accept a similar position at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
Foley thanked Chadron State president Dr. Randy Rhine, athletic director Joel Smith and CSC track and field coach Riley Northrup for the opportunity to coach the Eagles’ cross country teams since becoming the program’s head coach in 2018.
"I'd like to thank Dr. Rhine, Joel Smith, and Riley Northrup for the unbelievable opportunity and also thank the amazing student-athletes that I had the privilege of working with each and every day,” Foley said in a press release from Chadron State. “I'm confident that this group will continue on to great success. I'm proud of all that was accomplished, and I'll be forever grateful for my time at Chadron State."
Foley added that the decision was one of the most difficult made in his career, and that it was completely related to his personal life.
The Cheyenne, Wyo., native got his start as a collegiate head coach with the Eagles in 2018, following the return of former Chadron State head coach Brian Medigovich to his alma mater, Adams State.
Foley was an assistant coach at Black Hills State for three seasons before taking over as head coach of the Eagles’ cross country program in 2018. While at Black Hills, Foley helped coach the Yellow Jackets to their first-ever team NCAA appearance in 2015, the same year Alec Baldwin became the school’s second NCAA All-American.