Harding County received only one first-place vote but totaled 64 points to claim the top spot in Class 9B while St. Thomas More holds the second spot in the Class 11B ranked in the first preseason football poll released by the South Dakota Media on Monday.
The Ranchers sit just ahead of Colome. The Cowboys garnered three first-place votes and 52 points overall to hold second place. Faulkton Area sits third, Corsica-Stickney is fourth and Colman-Egan fifth in the 9B ranks.
St. Thomas More, with six first-place votes and 84 points, trails only Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in the 2019 preseason rankings. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan got 14 votes for the top spot and totaled 93 points.
Rounding out the top five in Class 11B are Winner, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton and Sioux Valley.
Brandon Valley swept the first-place votes from all 22 South Dakota Media voters to take top honors in the Class 11AAA top five. The four Sioux Falls high schools – O’Gorman, Roosevelt, Washington and Lincoln – took the remainder of the spots in the 11AAA poll.
Rapid City Central received one top-five point from the media.
Pierre also received all 22 first-place votes and sits atop the Class 11AA poll. Sturgis received six voting points from media members voting.
Tea Area pulled in 21 of 22 first-place votes and is No. 1 in Class 11A.
In the nine-man ranks, Bon Homme is No. 1 in Class 9AA and Sully Buttes led voting in Class 9A.
Class 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (22);110
2. SF O’Gorman;70
3. SF Roosevelt;62
4. SF Washington;61
5. SF Lincoln;15
Receiving votes: Watertown 8, Harrisburg 2, R.C. Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22);110
2. Yankton;74
3. Brookings;67
4. Huron;38
5. Mitchell;32
Receiving votes: Sturgis 6.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (21);107
2. Dakota Valley;63
3. Madison (1);47
4. S.F. Christian;42
5. West Central;31
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 25, Canton 15.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (14);93
2. St. Thomas More (6);84
3. Winner (2);70
4. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton;52
5. Sioux Valley;22
Receiving votes: Groton Area 5, Webster Area 2, Beresford 1, Hot Springs 1.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (15);97
2. Arlington/Lake Preston;47
3. Hamlin;42
4. Clark/Willow Lake (6);41
5. Viborg/Hurley (1);39
Receiving votes: Baltic 28, Deuel 16, Hanson 15, Garretson 4, Platte-Geddes 1.
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (10);79
2. Canistota/Freeman (10);69
3. Britton-Hecla (2);45
4. Warner;31
5. Kimball/White Lake;30
Receiving votes: Howard 28, Castlewood 15, Timber Lake 15, De Smet 10, Gregory 7, Wall 1.
Class 9B
1. Harding County (1);64
2. Colome (3);52
3. Faulkton Area (3);49
4. Corsica-Stickney (7);45
5. Colman-Egan (4);39
Receiving votes: Wolsey-Wessington 37, Dell Rapids St. Mary (4) 35, Faith 9.