Football seasons end for Mines, BHSU because of COVID

Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Rapid City and the surrounding community, South Dakota School of Mines and Black Hills State University have decided to cancel the remainder of the 2020 football season.

The Hardrockers were slated to host the University of Nebraska-Kearney Saturday at O'Harra Stadium and then close out the season in Spearfish against BHSU on Nov. 21. Those games are now canceled.

"Hardrocker athletics felt this was the best course of action to take after the advisement from Monument Health, in following guidelines from the NCAA, CDC and State Department of Health, to suspend activities in the football program," said South Dakota Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken. "I reached out to Black Hills and we are in agreement to bring the season to a close."

The 2020 football season was abbreviated with six games on the schedule. The Hardrockers (2-2) played four games, including two games against Chadron State, and one matchup against the Yellow Jackets and Colorado Mesa University.

Mines opened the season Oct. 10 with a 34-17 win over Black Hills State and defeated Colorado Mesa 24-9 Oct. 24 for its first win in school history against Mesa. The Hardrockers fell twice this season to Chadron State College, 41-25 in Chadron, Neb., and 37-22 in Rapid City.