S.D. Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. S.F. Roosevelt (17);8-1;85;1
2. S.F. Lincoln;8-1;67;2
3. Brandon Valley;7-2;51;3
4. S.F. O’Gorman;7-2;35;4
5. Harrisburg;5-4;17;5
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (17);9-0;85;1
2. Brookings;8-1;68;2
3. Huron;5-4;51;4
T-4. Mitchell;4-5;25;3
T-4. Sturgis;4-5;25;5
Receiving votes: Yankton 1.
Class 11A
1. Dell Rapids (17);9-0;85;2
2. Tea Area;7-2;66;1
3. Canton;7-2;53;3
4. Dakota Valley;6-3;29;4
5. Lennox;5-4;17;5
Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Madison 2.