{{featured_button_text}}

S.D. Media Polls

The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Oct. 28 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. S.F. Roosevelt (17);8-1;85;1

2. S.F. Lincoln;8-1;67;2

3. Brandon Valley;7-2;51;3

4. S.F. O’Gorman;7-2;35;4

5. Harrisburg;5-4;17;5

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (17);9-0;85;1

2. Brookings;8-1;68;2

3. Huron;5-4;51;4

T-4. Mitchell;4-5;25;3

T-4. Sturgis;4-5;25;5

Receiving votes: Yankton 1.

Class 11A

1. Dell Rapids (17);9-0;85;2

2. Tea Area;7-2;66;1

3. Canton;7-2;53;3

4. Dakota Valley;6-3;29;4

5. Lennox;5-4;17;5

Receiving votes: Tri-Valley 3, Madison 2.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0