A fortuitous meeting of minds between two hockey clubs with shared visions came together on Monday with the announcement at an afternoon press conference to formalize that the Rapid City Rush have entered into a two-year agreement with the Arizona Coyotes to serve as an affiliate for the National Hockey League team.
“We reached out to the Todd Makin (Rapid City Rush President) a while back, and then followed up with additional calls between our hockey operations people and the ownership group of the Rush a few days later and asked a lot of questions to make sure that we were all on the same page as far as what we were trying to accomplish,” said Steve Sullivan, Assistant General Manager of the Coyotes at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.
The affiliate partnership will be the second such arrangement between the two hockey clubs (2015-17), though management changes with both teams contributed to fertile ground upon which to reach a renewed arrangement.
“I had dinner with Jeff Dickerson (Rush owner and CEO and co-owner of Spire Sports + Entertainment), and we just hit it off,” Sullivan said. “After that I was a thousand percent ready to sign on board. I just liked what he was trying to bring here, and his thoughts on not only hockey but what he was trying to do for Rapid City and the Rush.”
Todd Mackin, who assumed the Presidency of the Rapid City Rush in March, expressed similar thoughts as to the common goals and direction shared by the two hockey clubs.
“I didn’t want to affiliate just to affiliate because I think this organization has been back and forth too much to do that. We wanted to find somebody with whom I legitimately thought we would be with for five or 10 years. And I think we have found that with Arizona,” Mackin said. “Arizona wants to develop players in corps groups at the AA level, and then at the AAA level, and win at each level so that when they eventually move up to the NHL level, they are used to winning and are ready to win. And that is the mindset that we wanted from an affiliate.”
Mackin, who came to the Rush after working in the front office of the Kansas City Mavericks for eight seasons, was quick to point out that the decision to serve as an Arizona affiliate was not made out of desperation.
“There were some opportunities for us outside of this, and we looked hard at other options but this is the one we kept coming back to Steve and his people, some of whom I worked with in the Central League hockey days,” Mackin said. “And so we kept coming back to Arizona and how good of a fit it was and at the end of the day felt that this was the right one. We now have a two-year deal with a third-year option and we are hoping that turns into a five-year deal or an open-ended agreement where the two organizations are synonymous with each other.”
For Rapid City third-year head coach Daniel Tetrault, an influx of youthful talent promised by the Coyotes will help the Rush rebound from a couple of very average seasons — a 30-33-5-4 record in the 2018-19 season and a missed playoff appearance.
“It’s not only an exciting deal, it’s the right deal. Both teams have gone through heartaches over the last four years and now with new management are headed in the right direction,” Tetrault said. “They have a lot of exciting young prospects. They have drafted well and with that, there will be that trickle-down effect. They will be solid in Arizona and we are going to get some players that are really good which will help build some stability in our lineup. With NHL contracted players, they obviously have talent, and I’m excited to being able to work with and help develop these kids.”
Monday’s announcement capped off what has been an exciting two days for the Rush. On Sunday the Rush logo was displayed on the No. 77 Spire Motorsports racing car in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the famed Pocono Raceway — the first time an ECHL team has been so honored.
“I’m really excited at where we are going. It’s been a big change and having Todd come in here was huge for us. We were unbelievably lucky to have come here with all of his experience and expertise,” said Scott Mueller, local owner and part of the Rush ownership group since the club’s inception in 2008. “When we were with the Coyotes before, there was a good relationship though we didn’t get a lot of players from them at the time since they didn’t have a lot in the system. But they have changed a lot of that around now and they have a lot of good young players.”
Rush fans will have the opportunity to see for themselves in a mere 87 days as they open the 2019-2020 season on the road before returning home to host the Utah Grizzlies on Oct. 25.