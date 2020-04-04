Former BHSU runner Newell enjoying success as Mary head coach

Newell is married to Catelin, his wife of six years. The two have four children: Piper (11), Christian (8), Crosby (5) and Jonah (2).

The family has an active lifestyle.

“We go to the Black Hills every summer and spend a week or two down there,” Newell said. “We like to walk, hike, go on bike rides and be as active as we can be. For us, it’s about keeping our kids involved. With four kids, we want to keep up with their academics and athletics.”

In all of his time coaching in Bismarck, last weekend felt a little strange for Newell.

“We were supposed to be at Black Hills State on Saturday. It was 58 degrees and sunny,” he said. “I was mowing my lawn and I should have been at a track meet.”

For the most part, sports in America — from Little League to the pros — are at a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. Seasons, and offseason programs on college campuses, have been canceled in an effort to aid in the act of slowing the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing.

Nine Mary athletes were set to compete at the NCAA D-II Indoor Track and Field Championships before they were canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.