A baseball player is all that Cooper Bowman has ever wanted to be.
The former Rapid City Post 22 standout keeps taking big steps forward in his career that he hopes is far from over.
After playing for a junior college national title with Iowa Western just a couple weeks ago, Bowman is now slugging it out with some of the best college players in the country in the Northwoods League with the Bismarck Larks.
He’s living the baseball dream with no wasted days.
“This is what I have always wanted,” he said by telephone before the Larks played in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday night. “I don’t want it to stop here. Obviously I want to keep playing and go as far as I can go. I pretty much try to dedicate every day to that. I work a little harder every day to become a little better. If you’re not doing that, you’re not going for that goal.”
There’s a little bit of irony for Bowman as he moves forward, as he landed at Iowa Western after rescinding his scholarship offer to play for Division I University of Hawaii.
“It was definitely the toughest phone call I had to make,” he said when he called the Hawaii coaches to tell them he was not heading to the Islands. “It was a personal decision and it had nothing to do with the coaching staff. It was just what I thought was best for me. I think it is starting to pay off. Luckily I have one more year at Western. Coach (Marc) Rardin is the best coach that I have ever had.”
Bowman said that junior college baseball is not what people think. It's very good and it’s an experience playing four times over the weekend and again during weekdays. "You grind it out," Bowman said as they play 30-40 games in the fall and 60 more in the spring.
He said he thought playing for Post 22 was as tough as it got, but he was proven wrong during his first year of junior college baseball. Being at Iowa Western, he added, has helped him have a successful summer so far.
“It’s baseball every day. If you’re trying to get to the next level, that’s what you have to do,” he said. “I love it. I had a great freshman-year experience. You can't ask for much more. We made it to the championship, but came up a little short. It was a great experience for our freshmen class going into next year."
Bowman had an outstanding first season at Iowa Western, playing in 61 games (out of 63), which tied for the team lead. He hit .412 from the leadoff position, scoring a team-high 90 runs. He hit three home runs and knocked in 25.
It was basically the first time in his career (Post 22 and up) that he hit from the lead-off position. He can’t argue with the results.
“It is what my job was, so I’m going to go out there and extend at at-bats, see pitches and talk to my teammates and tell them what I saw,” he said. “If that is my job, that is my job. Wherever I am put, I’ll do what I am asked to do. But I loved it this year, it was great.”
Bowman certainly picked the right team to go to, playing for a national title in his first season of college baseball. Iowa Western lost to Central Arizona 13-8 in the title game. The Reivers finished 52-11 on the season.
“It was awesome. You can’t ask for much else, especially in your first year,” he said. “It was the best baseball experience that I have ever had. It was unfortunate that we went that far and came up short, but we played a good team in Central Arizona. You can’t be too upset about it, and you have to just learn from the mistakes and try to get back the next year.’
As a leadoff hitter and shortstop, Bowman was a leader for the Reivers, even as a freshman. He’s looking forward to his sophomore season.
“I think you have to be somewhat of a natural leader to play shortstop,” he said. “We have 21 guys returning, so we should have 21 guys who went through an entire season who know what to expect from Coach (Rardin) and our opponents. I think that should help our freshmen class. Hopefully they learn quickly and we should get rolling.”
Bowman is looking to take his game to another level in college after the next season. His search, however, has already begun.
“I don’t know when a decision will be made, but I imagine it will be made sometime in the fall or early in the spring,” he said.
Bowman got to Bismarck a little unorthodox, as he was called into his coach’s office one day last fall and told that the Larks wanted him to play for them in the summer.
He wasn’t exactly asked.
“Coach Rardin was pretty much like, ‘Hey, they need an infielder. It’s a really good league, so you are going to go there,’” Bowman said. “I said, ‘Alright, sounds good.’ I’m not going to turn that down. I don’t know how my name got brought up, but it fits and I’m playing up here. I was all for it.”
The 22-team Northwoods League is one of the top collegiate summer leagues in the country, comparable to the Cape Cod League.
Bowman has played in nine games for the Larks and has started a bit slow, hitting .231 with six runs scored and four RBI. Yet, he said it has been a good experience and he is having a lot of fun this summer.
“The Northwoods is great. It’s a lot of traveling and a lot of playing,” he said. “We're going to leave after (Wednesday's night game) and get back to our place at 7 a.m. Thursday. That is how pro ball is, so that is something you have to get used to if that is what you want to do."
Between playing for a national title and playing in the Northwoods League, Bowman stopped in Rapid City to see some of his old teammates at Post 22 compete in the Veteran’s Classic.
It was a bit of a strange experience — watching from the stands — he admits.
“I think it was the first time watching the varsity play since I was 14 or 15 years old,” he said. “It was different, but it was the same 22. They were playing hard, and that is what we were preached throughout the years. I’m just happy that it is continuing.”
Bowman said his experience at Post 22 prepared him for the next level.
“From what I have heard from some of my teammates at Western, during high school they just went out and played,” he said. “At Post 22 it is almost like a college in how we play, how we prepare, and what is expected of you. That was definitely an advantage for me going to Western last fall.”
The baseball life is what it is all about for Cooper Bowman.
"Playing baseball every day, you can't ask for much more than that," he said.