Tanner Chleborad and Sam Wolff missed each other by one year as varsity members of the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team.
They both moved on from the Hardhats to college baseball, and then to the professional pitching mounds. Now, the two Rapid City natives are together for a little work and relaxation as they get ready again in 2019 to pursue their ultimate dreams of playing in the Major Leagues.
The Rapid City Journal sat down with Chleborad and Wolff Thursday afternoon at the indoor facility at Fitzgerald Stadium.
Chleborad, 26 years old, pitched in the Post 22 program from 2007-2011 and played at Washington State before being drafted in the Baltimore Orioles organization. Last season he pitched for the Bowie (Maryland) Baysox in AA, compiling a 6-1 record and 3.61 earned run average in 43 games and 62.1 innings.
Wolff, 27 years old, pitched at Post 22 from 2005-2008 and would go on to play for the University of New Mexico, and was drafted in the Texas Rangers organization. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants organization in December 2017 and was with the Richmond (Virginia) Flying Squirrels last season after coming back from an elbow injury, pitching in 22 games and finishing 1-2 with a 6.03 ERA.
For professional baseball players, the off-season is first about rest, and then about getting ready for the upcoming season.
Chleborad has been coming back to Rapid City during his off-season for much of his pro career helping out when he can with the current Post 22 program and enjoying the Black Hills.
“I still work out and stay in shape, but it is nice to be home,” he said.
In the beginning of the off-season they quit throwing and don’t pick up a baseball for a month or two. They do hit the weight room and try to strengthen themselves in areas that they were lacking in the season.
“The off-season is a pretty big part of gaining strength for the next season,” Chleborad said.
The Arizona Fall league finished on Nov. 16, and Wolff said that while it is nice to get away from the game, as a player you are never really away from it because you are constantly working for the future.
“It’s nice to get your mind focused on a different aspect, to get your body right and ready to go. Now we are starting to pick up the ball a little bit and get some throws out of it,” he said. “It’s a long season; 142 games in the minors and 162 in the majors. That’s a lot of baseball. It’s kind of like Groundhog Day (the movie). You wake up and do the same thing every day. But that is what makes it a lot of fun.”
Chleborad said his baseball career has gone well and he feels like he is on track in his goal of reaching the Major Leagues.
“Hopefully I can get a chance to contribute to the Big League team a little bit,” he said. “I think within the next year, two years, I might get that chance.”
Realistically, both Chleborad and Wolff are shooting for AAA this season, but they said organizations normally don’t let minor leaguers know until about January what their plans are for them. And they don’t tell you what team you are on or at what level you are at until about the end of spring training.
“They keep you on your toes, make sure you are working hard,” Chleborad said. “You have a lot of young players drafted out of high school, and you have some Dominican players, 16 to 18 years old, so by not telling, it makes you work a little harder, which is a good thing.”
Chleborad said the mental game plays a big part of their movement in professional baseball, and that even started his final season at Post 22 before he chose Washington State.
“Being with coach Buddy Bartholow my senior year really helped. Going to Washington State, my pitching coach Gregg Swenson was huge on the mental game,” he said. “Carrying that to professional baseball has only helped me because it is a lot different there. You are on your own as far as your careers. If you want to do it, you do it; the coaches aren’t going to hold your hand. With what I have done with training mentally has made it a little easier.”
Chleborad, a 6-foot-6, 185-pound right hander, will begin his sixth season in the Baltimore organization. The Orioles had a tough 2018, going 47-115, and with some front office changes, he said he believes some younger players are going to get some chances as they want to see some of the players in the minor leagues.
“I’m very lucky that they gave me the opportunity to play this game at the next level. It’s exciting times,” he said.
For Wolff, a 6-1, 185-pound right hander, while he too has been pleased with his progress, he hit a couple of bumps in the road injury-wise in his career. First as he missed 2015 with a torn Achilles, and after flexor tendon surgery, he missed about half of the 2018 season.
He said he has taken somewhat of an unorthodox route because of his injuries, but he is healthy now and looking forward to the 2019 season. Battling injuries goes back to the foundation part of mental toughness that was instilled in Rapid City.
“It’s tough being sidelined and seeing other guys being moved up, but the game goes on with or without you," he said. "I knew I needed to focus on one thing, and that was getting healthy and getting back on the field as quick as I could and as healthy as I could be. The injury I had, I looked at it as an opportunity to get better in a different aspect of the game, whether that is physical shape or the mental side of the game.”
Drafted a year ahead off Chleborad, Wolff pitched in AAA for the Rangers in 2017, where he was 2-2 with a 2.38 ERA in 24 games.
“I had a great year and learned a lot against the caliber of players up there, pitching against a lot of guys you watched on TV last month," he said. "Guys are up and down, and some of them are older guys who have been in the Major Leagues. I really grew a lot that year.”
Wolff is hoping to go to spring training and compete and get back to AAA, but he said that pitching is pitching, no matter where you are at.
“Guys get called up from AA like AAA. It just depends on the guys they bring to spring training," he said. "It is one of those things that the less you get wrapped up in that stuff, the better. You just have to focus on pitching and competing."
The Giants, 73-89 in 2018, seem to also be in a transition year as well. Wolff admits that being in a second organization is different, but he said at the end of the day, the game is between the lines and is the same.
“I think the Giants have a lot of opportunities this year coming up for young guys with the bullpen and pitching staff. I'm excited to stay healthy and hopefully be in the mix,” he said.
Rapid City baseball roots
Both Chleborad and Wolff got their baseball start in Rapid City Little League — Chleborad with the Canyon Lake Diamondbacks and Wolff with the Timberline Sportsters.
Both moved up to Post 22, which led them to college baseball and now on to professional baseball.
Chleborad and Wolff both said that Post 22 gave them a good foundation for their careers.
“It taught me to work hard and it taught me to respect the game. I played for Coach (Dave) Ploof and Coach (Rich) Downs, and those guys were serious, but they wanted to win and they knew how to win,” he said. “They did what it took to win. I think they instilled that in me, which has carried on to college and now pro ball.”
Both players hope to be added to the list of former Post 22 players who have gone on to play in the Major Leagues that includes Mark Ellis, Dave Collins and current Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve.
“Rapid City is such a baseball town, the community supports baseball here,” Wolff said. “Growing up, I remember being in Little League and I couldn’t wait to put on the Post 22 jersey, I couldn't wait going to Hardhat games and all of that stuff. I looked at those guys like they were professional players. It was a real pleasure to play for Post 22 and be a Hardhat and this great program of tradition."
If Chleborad is called up to the Major Leagues, it will be a dream come true. After all, that is what they are doing all of this for, he said.
“Life in the minor leagues isn’t very glorious, but in the end, it can pay off, and that is always in the back of every player’s mind, not just mine,” Chleborad said.
While they weren't able to play varsity Legion baseball on the same team, the two former Hardhats actually pitched against each other this year, first in the Eastern League and then in the Arizona Fall League.
“Of all the places people are from in baseball, you have two Rapid City boys pitching in the same game. That’s kind of cool," Wolff said.
For the love of the game
At some point, both Chleborad and Wolff won’t be playing baseball for a living. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be around the game. In fact, both said the chances of them staying in baseball are pretty good at this time.
“It is not what I want to think about, but it is realistic,” Wolff said of his life after playing baseball. “Baseball is something that I will always be in, whether it is as a player or coaching, or doing lessons. I don’t see myself not doing something that doesn’t involve baseball. It’s a passion and a sport I always want to be around.”
Chleborad, while his dreams of playing are as strong as ever, is already in another baseball mode as he is currently working this off-season for Scott Benson at Benson Sports Training, LLC.
“These kids are awesome. They always want to do well and work hard, and that makes it easy for me,” he said. “I wish I would have done something like that when I was in high school. Now I have the opportunity to help. Scott (Benson) has been really good to me in my personal workouts, and also letting me hang out to coach some kids.
“You put some much time and effort into a sport or a career, and it just becomes a part of you,” Chleborad added. “You just never really see yourself leaving. There is always something to do in baseball; there are always jobs. People want to do what we are doing.”
And both still get to play a kids’ game.
“You go to the ballpark at one in the afternoon and you are playing under the lights. It’s awesome,” Wolff said. “You catch yourself thinking that this is my job. I get to go to a baseball field and work out, play, throw the ball and have fun with teammates.”
For Wolff and Chleborad, it doesn’t get any better than that.