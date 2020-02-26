Former Mines coach Tinker on to Central Washington as OC

Central Washington University head football coach Chris Fisk has announced the hiring of former South Dakota School of Mines head coach Zach Tinker as the Wildcats' new offensive coordinator.

"We are excited to announce the hiring of Zach Tinker as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach," Fisk said in a press release. "We're just excited to bring his experience and energy to our staff and cannot wait to get him here (to Ellensburg and CWU) for spring ball and get to work."

Tinker, who spent the previous eight seasons at Mines,including the last four as head coach, is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest and the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. He played his college football at Western Washington (1995-98) and was an assistant for the Vikings from 2003-07. The Hardrockers were also members of the GNAC in 2014 and 2015 before joining the RMAC ahead of the 2016 season.

"My wife Marnie and I are fired up to be bringing the high octane offense back to our home state at Central Washington University," Tinker said. "In 12 seasons since we left Washington we have been so fortunate to mentor student-athletes and work alongside some of the finest people we have ever known.

"The allure of returning home and the opportunity to work with Coach Fisk, the dedicated staff and administrators at CWU, and the best football student-athletes the Evergreen state has to offer is a blessing. Chris Fisk is a coach, and person, that I have admired since we met in 2011 and I am humbled that he has entrusted me with the development of our offense. I cannot wait to do my part in developing our championship edge."

