Jake Sullivan isn't through with football after all.
The St. Thomas More graduate and former All Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference quarterback for South Dakota School of Mines recently signed to play for the Marburg Mercenaries of the German Football League.
While playing for the Mercenaries, Sullivan will pursue a Master's degree in economics.
Sullivan said he is blessed to be in this situation and thankful for all of the help along the way, particularly from all of the coaches that he has had throughout the years in every sport, including Mines head coach Zach Tinker.
“Coach Tinker helped me a lot when I got to the School of Mines. I was pretty raw when I came in and he elevated my game, not just physically, but mentally as well,” he said. “He set me up to have a good senior season, and fortunately enough, we did. I think it is great for the program to have this opportunity and I’m excited to represent my family at South Dakota School of Mines. I hope I represent them well.”
One of the deal-breakers for Sullivan to continue to play football was his health — he is healthy — and because competition has been part of his life since he was young.
After he finished his last game at Mines — a 35-34 overtime win over Fort Lewis College — he said he knew it wasn't the end.
“We won in overtime and that feeling I had, I just want to replicate that and continue to go out there and compete for the guys around me … just to be able to still play football," he said. "I grew up around it with my dad (Wayne Sullivan) at St. Thomas More. I’ve been around the game for quite some time, and it is a part of my life I’m not ready to give up yet."
Sullivan closed out his college career this past season as one of the best in Hardrocker history. He finished 2018 by completing a record 293-of-461 passes for 3,576 yards and 32 TD passes for 63.6 percent (all are school season records). He averaged 325.1 yards per game, which led NCAA Division II.
He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 129 times for 340 yards. Sullivan left Mines with 17 school records, leading the conference in passing yards, passing attempts, completions and yards per game.
"Jake Sullivan is simply the most accomplished player I've ever coached. He has earned the accolades he's receiving," Tinker said after the season.
The Marburg Mercenaries were formed in 1991 under the official name of AFV Marburg Mercenaries E.V. The past season the Mercenaries finished with a 6-8 record. In 2017, Marburg was 8-6 and lost in the Southern Conference quarterfinals of the German Football League playoffs to the Kiel Baltic Hurricanes.
Camp begins in April and the team will play a 14-game regular-season schedule with the playoffs to follow.
Sullivan said he expects it to be a smooth transition from college football to the German Football League, which plays the American game. The field is the same size, the rules are the same, and football is football.
The only real difference is the league is made up of mostly European players. Each team is allowed between four and six Americans, and only two Americans can be out on the field at the same time.
Sullivan’s experience as one of the country's top Division II quarterbacks will allow him to not only play the game, but help share his knowledge of the sport to the Europeans. In talking to the team’s offensive coordinator, Sullivan said he believes it will be similar to the Hardrocker up-tempo offense.
“The development of the European players is to have American players come over and help with strategies, and just the understanding of the game,” he said. “They want to up their football IQs by bringing in Americans like myself, I’ve been doing this my whole life. I hope I can make a difference in the development aspect, and of course, win football games.”
And Sullivan will continue to be a student-athlete.
He said he chose to go into economics because he wants to be a well-rounded student, and having different backgrounds with his bachelor's and Master's degrees will help.
Marburg University is a school of about 25,000 students. There are only a certain amount of programs that are taught in English, and his will be one of them, which he said is a good thing. His current ability to speak and understand the German language has a ways to go.
“My German isn’t very fluent yet,” he said with a laugh. “Hopefully I learn more when I am over there.”
Sullivan will graduate this spring at Mines and will return to walk with his friends and teammates, something that he said is important to him and his family. He said with the cooperation of the professors at Mines, he will be able to finish up much of what he needs to graduate by the time he leaves in mid-March, and if he isn't quite done, he will be able to finish online.
“Being a student-athlete in itself has already helped me in life, and I think this will show that I can do different things and show that I am a well-rounded person, and that is what I really want to strive for," he said.
And of course, there’s football.
“I love the game. I still want to go out there every day. That’s how I knew I wanted to keep playing,” he said.