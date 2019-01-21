Former Rapid City Stevens track and field and cross country standout Kyle Burdick secured two USTFCCA.org All-College weekly performances over the weekend for South Dakota State.
The Jackrabbits hosted two events in Brookings over the weekend, the SDSU DII Open Friday and the the Jim Emmerich Invitational Saturday.
Burdick had the No. 3 mark in the 1,000 meters Friday and broke the school and meet record in the process with a time of 2 minutes, 25.08 seconds.
He also set the No. 4 3,000 mark by finishing in 8:08.45. That mark kept him undefeated during the race in his career and he topped the meet record by 18.48 seconds.
The times mark the second and third time this season Burdick has made the All-College weekly list. His performance in the 1,000 was ranked No. 16 on the TFRR.org top performances list while his 3,000 performance was No. 6 on the NCAA's performance list.
SDSU will continue its indoor season at the Jack Johnson Classic Friday and Saturday in Minneapolis.
Winner girls top Crow Creek
The Lady Warriors basketball team made quick work of Crow Creek Monday 74-35.
No other information was made available.
Winner improves to 11-0 on the season and will face Mt. Vernon/Plankinton Friday at 5:30 p.m. at home. Crow Creek falls to 7-5 on the season and will travel to take on Stanley County Thursday.