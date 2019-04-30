Former Rapid City Stevens softball standout Emma Burns knew before she stepped foot on the University of Minnesota's campus last fall that she was about to enter into a different level of competition.
Burns signed with the Golden Gophers in February 2018, and although she expected her teammates and opponents in the Big Ten Conference to be much better than what she experienced in high school, she wasn't quite ready for how her career started.
It took Burns four months of practice to get a hit off her Minnesota pitchers. She also came in as a utility player not entirely sure of what her role would be as a freshman.
Some freshmen wilt under pressure when the game doesn't come as easy to them in college as it did in high school. Burns has not been one of those freshmen.
She has turned into the starting catcher for the 37-10 Golden Gophers, who are also 18-1 in the Big Ten, which is third in the conference standings.
In 34 games started, Burns has six home runs, 17 RBI and is hitting for a .244 batting average. She's also been the steady hand that has guided the pitching staff to a 1.79 earned run average and 376 strikeouts.
"It’s been absolutely incredible," Burns said. "When the previous starting catcher left I knew I had to step up my role and fill some pretty big shoes, even though as a freshman it’s pretty scary. I didn’t have a choice but to kind of grow up and grow into that role."
Starting that early on in her career was not something she anticipated, and she admitted to having nerves before catching her first practice.
"My first practice that I caught I was terrified. I’d never seen a ball break as much as theirs do at the speed that they threw it," she said. "It was cool at the same time. Part of me was scared, but the other part of me thought, ‘I’m catching for some of the best pitchers in the country,’ and the opportunity to do that is so awesome."
On the other side of the plate, things also didn't come easy.
Burns led Stevens in home runs during her last two seasons, but struggled at the plate early.
Patience and consistently getting at-bats early helped her, and as the regular season comes to a close, Burns said she's getting the hang of Division I pitching.
"After the wheels started turning and we got a few games under our belts, things started getting more comfortable, and I just had to start trusting in what I saw and not be worried I’d do something wrong," she said. "In college softball, you’re going to fail plenty more times than you’re going to succeed, but having that trust in myself has been a big part of my hitting."
You have free articles remaining.
Burns was really comfortable when the Golden Gophers took on Louisiana-Monroe on Feb. 22. She hit her first home run of her college career in the fourth inning of a 5-0 win.
"I knew it wasn’t going to be easy and I didn’t expect myself to be a big home run hitter, so I didn’t hold myself to that expectation," she said. "I was honestly hoping I’d get some line drives and hard ground balls, so when I hit my first home run, it was a great experience and definitely a confidence booster."
Such a confidence booster, in fact, that when she stepped to the plate for her next at-bat in the sixth inning of the same game, she launched another home run.
"I kind of struggled in the beginning of the year, so I was getting frustrated," she said. "With each at bat I knew I was getting more experience with the top of the country pitching. When I hit my first home run, it built my confidence into the next at bat and has carried on into the season."
In addition to learning how to catch a talented staff and hit Division I pitching, Burns has also had to adjust to life as a student-athlete.
She said that the life of waking up early to lift weights, going to class, studying and practice is much different than what her schedule in high school was.
"It was the biggest thing I had to adjust with because your senior year of high school you go to a few classes, go to a two-hour practice, go home and take a nap. In college you’re lucky if you get 10 minutes to eat some food," she said. "At the end of the day you have to be proud of yourself, but it’s definitely something I’ve had to adjust to."
When Burns agreed to play at Minnesota she knew she was joining a winning tradition, and has the regular season winds down she's feeling as confident in her team as ever.
The Golden Gophers have won three straight Big Ten Tournament championships and trail Michigan at 19-1 and Northwestern at 20-0 in the conference standings.
The expectation is for a fourth straight conference tournament title, after that the sky is the limit. But Minnesota has its eyes on getting through Regionals and Super Regionals and into the College World Series.
"I think we have as big of a chance as we’ve ever had," she said. "Even thinking about the World Series as something I could possibly do, it’s literally every girl’s dream to make it to the World Series, and I think it’s achievable."
The Golden Gophers host Northwestern in the final three games of the regular season in Minneapolis Friday through Sunday. The Big Ten Tournament begins May 9 in Bloomington, Indiana.