After an all-around attack the week of Sept. 23-29, Rapid City Stevens graduate Cate Whiting, a junior for Alaska Fairbanks, has been named the AVCA Division II Player of the Week. This announcement comes a day after Whiting was named the GNAC Offensive Player of the Week.
The AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) names a Division I, Division II and Division III player each week. Whiting is coming off of a strong week against in-state rival, Alaska Anchorage and previously undefeated conference foe, Montana State-Billings.
On Sept. 24, against UAA, Whiting put together a stat-line of 32 assists, nine digs, eight kills and four aces. The near triple-double led the Nanooks back from a 0-1 deficit and propelled them to three straight set wins and a 3-1 win over their rival. As for MSUB, Whiting helped bring the 'Nooks back from a 1-2 deficit to claim the five-set win over the Yellowjackets.
These two games combined led to a 77 assist, 11 kill, eight ace, 21 dig and five block week. This is the second time in Whiting's career that she has been named the AVCA D-II Player of the Week.
Entering the month of October, Whiting finds herself fifth in the GNAC with 9.33 assists per set. She also averages 1.02 kills, 0.37 aces, 2.77 digs and 0.65 blocks per set.
"We are very excited for Cate and her teammates," Alaska-Fairbanks coach Brian Scott said. " It takes a lot of hard work on her part and those around her for any type of national recognition. It is very well deserved, Cate is pushed hard by her teammates on the court on a daily basis and she responds by giving her best every time she comes into the gym."
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball enters fundraising partnership with Rush
Belle Fourche Youth Baseball has been offered a fundraising opportunity through the Rapid City Rush, it was announced Wednesday.
The fundraising effort is to sell tickets to a specific Rush hockey game, through a dedicated ticket site. With each $20 ticket sold, Belle Fourche Youth Baseball receives $7.
Belle Fourche Young Baseball President Jason LaFayette says he’s excited that the Rush reached out to BFYB in this way.
“As a board, the BFYB firmly believes that every child should have the opportunity to play baseball, regardless of cost,"LaFayette said. "This event is capable of jump starting a scholarship program that we have been trying to establish for years, allowing us to offer even more for our community for the 2020 season.”
The game that Belle Fourche Youth Baseball has contracted for is Saturday, Oct. 26, and seating in sections F, G, H has been reserved.
Tickets must be purchased through this specific site: http://offer.fevo.com/rush-hockey-vs-utah-erbt35s-d211f29. To find a live link to click, visit the Belle Fourche Youth Baseball Facebook page and scroll to the post that references it.
The deadline to purchase tickets is 5 p.m. on the day of the game. If you’d like further information about this offer or require assistance to place an order, call (605) 641-4168.