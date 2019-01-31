Former Rapid City Hall of Fame wrestling coach Tom Long passed away Jan. 25 in Littleton, Colorado, at the age of 93.
Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home with Rev. Bruce Thalacker officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior.
Perhaps the state's greatest prep wrestling coach, Long coached in Rapid City for 33 years — the first 13 years at Rapid City High School and the final 20 years at Rapid City Stevens. He retired from the Raiders in 1989.
Long won eight state titles (1963-65, '75-76, '80-81, '88) during his tenure and coached Randy Lewis to several national high school records. Lewis went on to win an Olympic gold medal in 1984.
Long's teams won almost 300 matches (246 duals, 20 invitationals and 23 postseason), and finished as state runners-up seven times. He retired with more state titles than any wrestling coach in state history. He also coached AAU cultural exchange teams against West Germany in 1981 and Venezuela in 1982.
Long started his coaching career in 1952 at Bridgeport, Neb., coaching football, basketball and track, before coming to Rapid City in 1956.
Long was chosen national high school wrestling coach of the year in 1983. He was named to the National High School Athletic Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2001. He was inducted into the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame in 1981.
John Aldridge, who took over for Long at Stevens in 1989, said he tried to fill Long's shoes, but called that task impossible. He said he got to know Long more as a friend than a coach, but he was an adviser to Aldridge throughout the years he coached the Raiders.
For many years after Long retired and moved to Colorado, he would make the trip back for the Rapid City Invitational and when the state tournament was in town.
"He always took a lot of pride in that and the state wrestling tournament when it was in Rapid," Aldridge said. "He was a real ambassador to the sport without a doubt."
Aldridge said he wasn't sure if Long even wrestled in high school himself, but he learned the sport "out of a book," and from people that he knew.
"The thing I know from talking to former wrestlers of his, and some of his assistant coaches, he could get kids in shape," Aldridge said. "His wrestlers were known to go the distance; he made a career out of that. The kids figured out what was going on through his methods and they got in shape, and they won state tournaments."
Former Stevens athletic director Duane Whalen said Long was not only very successful, but he was a rather interesting person.
"He found unique ways to do things. But they all seemed to turn out positive," Whalen said. "He figured out what he wanted to get done and how to get it done. Obviously it turned out right most of the time."
Whalen added that Long had a very positive attitude towards life and to coaching and working with kids.
"I think they probably were a source of energy and pride for him. He just ambled on," Whalen said. "He was also fortunate that through the years he had some good assistant coaches who certainly had a part to play in the program's success."
After being inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2001, Long told the Rapid City Journal that he had hoped to be remembered as a fair coach.
"I was there for all of them," Long said in the 2001 interview. "We had practice at the same time every day. I was always there and most of the kids were too."
His teaching career began in Bridgeport, Nebraska, in 1952, where he met Mary Chikos. They were married in July 1953, and in 1956 they moved to Rapid City where he taught drivers education and helped established the wrestling program at Rapid City High School. In 1969, he transferred to the newly opened Stevens High School, where he taught drivers ed and coached wrestling and golf until his retirement in 1989.
Aldridge, who coached at Stevens through the 1999-200 season, said that Long did so many things for youth in Rapid City and South Dakota, taking wrestlers on various trips for competition.
"There wasn't a person in the state in wrestling who didn't know who Tom Long was," Aldridge said. "Tom was a real innovator in getting the wrestling programs here where they are now. At Stevens specifically, our individual sports have always kind of done real well, but he brought that team concept to it."
Long is survived by his wife, Mary; daughter, Jill; granddaughter, Anastasia; great granddaughter, Abigail and numerous nieces and nephews and other family members.
Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Stugis with full military honors rendered by the Rushmore VFW Post 1273 and the US Navy Honor Guard.
A memorial is established to the family for Tom’s funeral expense. Checks can be made out to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home c/o Tom Long Funeral; and mailed to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home/2700 Jackson Blvd/Rapid City, SD 57702.
"Tom was a great man and a great individual for wrestling and teaching," Aldridge said. "He touched a lot people's lives."