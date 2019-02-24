Fourteen months removed from his last race, Marshall Kambestad made his return to competition a memorable one. Kambestad finished first in his age group, ninth in the men’s division and 12th overall at the Humana Rock-N-Roll Half-Marathon held Sunday, Feb. 10, in New Orleans.
Kambestad covered the 13.1-mile Humana course in one hour, 14 minutes and 55 seconds, a pace of 5:42 per mile and five seconds under his goal of finishing in under an hour and 15 minutes.
Not only was the Humana half-marathon Kambestad’s first race in over a year, it was also his first race at the 13.1-mile half-marathon distance.
“I thought that I thought if everything went well, I could run right at 1:15,” Kambestad said. “So once I got rolling I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be okay.’ When I got done, I was very pleased but definitely motivated to do more.”
Kambestad, 31, is no stranger to success. He was a standout distance runner at Rapid City Stevens, winning two state championships in cross country and two state track & field titles in both the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
He went on to compete at South Dakota State, mainly at 3,000 and 5,000 meters but occasionally at 10 kilometers.
The time required of a new teacher and taking on coaching middle school cross country at Southwest Middle School led Kambestad to sideline his running career until he got his feet underneath him professionally.
“I put a little pause on the running,” he said. “I'm in my eighth year of teaching now, and I feel like I have things down in the classroom a little more. I don't have to stay here until 10 p.m., figuring out what I'm doing.”
Knowing that he was reaching an age when most runners enter their prime years led Kambestad to step away from coaching to focus on road racing.
“Once I took care of the classroom stuff, then I was like, ‘Okay, now it's time to start looking at those longer distances,’” he said. “As you get older, those are where the elite athletes are running in those half marathons and marathons.
“I've come to the realization that the window of competing at a really high level, it closes for everybody at some point. So I feel this passion and fire that I want to do this now before it gets too late.”
To get ready for the Humana half, Kambestad, logged 1,119.6 training miles on his Garmin from October 2018 to February 2019. He would often go on early-morning training runs before heading to school for the day.
Training had its challenges. First, South Dakota’s weather has been unpredictable, dotted by highs in the 70-degree range in October and lows in the single digits in February. Along the way, Kambestad battled a calf injury in December that limited his miles and an upper respiratory virus just days before heading to New Orleans.
To prepare for the temperature difference – the race-day temperature in New Orleans was 64 degrees compared to 6 degrees in Rapid City – Kambestad would jump on the treadmill at Southwest.
The atmosphere at the starting line can lead to an adrenaline rush that leads to runners going out too fast then struggling later in the race. Kambestad kept his pace in check as the field went out hard and then quickly spread out. Kambestad soon found himself running alone.
“I thought that I would have a group to run with. And then when you get there and you're all by yourself,” he noted. “The morning runs and the treadmill runs where you're just staring at a wall and you’ve got to push yourself, that's really where training paid off.”
Most of the race was uneventful, but Kambestad said he began to struggle at miles 10 and 11 before rebounding over the last mile-plus to finish in 1:14:55.
“I got to got to mile 10, and that's where it got really hard,” he said. "And then I got to mile 11 … it was really painful. You just have to fight through it. And it's those positive self talks that really got me through.”
Kambestad experienced another first at the Humana half-marathon. The race was his first competitive race since the death his father Loren just over a year earlier.
“It definitely hit me hard after race that it was the first time I raced without being able to call and talk to him afterwards,” the younger Kambestad said, his voice softening. “Dealing with such a hard hit as losing your father, running has been so helpful to me. It's fun to get back out there, but really it's also a kind of a therapy for me every morning.”
With the Humana half behind him, Kambestad will now focus on competing in the 2019 Bolder Boulder 10K taking place on May 27 in Boulder, Colorado. He also has his eyes on the 2019 New York City Marathon on Nov. 3.
“I got into the lottery for New York City Marathon, so I find out on the 27th if I'm actually in that,” he said.