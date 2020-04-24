Former Stevens star Tamara Gorman closing on her Olympic dreams

Former Rapid City Stevens standout Tamara Gorman has the Olympic games in her sight, regardless of if it is in 2021 or 2024 and beyond.
Ranked fourth in the women's triathlon in the United States and 21st in the world, the recent cancellation of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo now gives Gorman a little more time to fulfill her dreams of representing the United States in the aforementioned Tokyo Games, now scheduled for 2021.
Gorman had a screw removed from her foot in early February from a surgery when she was a sophomore in high school. After a small recovery period, she was ready to compete again when the pandemic canceled competition indefinitely.
Like all athletes, she's training and waiting.
"The training is going great, although I wish I could race," she said from Tempe, Ariz., this week where she has been working out for the last four months.
Training for no competition is hard on all athletes these days, regardless of the sport or level of competition. Gorman said she does feel that some athletes with no competition in front of them are struggling. Yet for her, that drive is there regardless.
"I am always driving to be the best version of myself," she said. "When I wake up in the morning, that is what makes me excited about going about my day. I structure my days to be the best.
"I don't have that lack of motivation now that we don't have races. I feel like I have more motivation because of the situation of having an injury."
She would have been ready for the U.S. team qualification race in May, but now has some extra time to get herself to where she needs to be.
"The whole situation is very sad, obviously for the world, but looking at it for my situation, I can take some positives away from it," she said.
Ranked fourth, three women triathletes qualify for the Olympics. One triathlete — Summer Cook — has already qualified, meaning there are now two spots open.
Gorman's journey is getting closer; there is a light at the end of the triathlete tunnel.
At the same time, because of her age, she feels like a bit of an underdog ... with time to shake that status.
"I'm young for the U.S. team. Although I am ranked fourth, it is so competitive. We have about six girls ranked in the top 40," she said. "I have nothing to lose, whereas when I look at some of the other girls who are ranked ahead of me, they have been through this and this is my first time competing in the qualifications. They have a whole cycle on me. I'm super excited to continue to chase my dreams."
Gorman, who started swimming with the Rapid City Racers as a youngster and stared for the Rapid City Stevens cross country and track teams (2014 grduate), is no stranger to the sport, starting in the junior triathlon program when she was 14 years old.
Even at 14, she said she set high goals for herself and always pushed herself. That was evident when she finished third in the world junior championships, and then won the world title the next year in 2013.
Getting that initial bronze opened her eyes to just how good she could be.
"When you focus on something and put everything in it, you can achieve big things. After that race, I kind of went back and said, 'Hey, we might be able to win a world championship if we continue everything that we can, and try to be the best version of yourself,'" Gorman said.
By the time she was 18, she was competing against the elites, the professionals in the sport.
Since then, she has moved up the world ladder despite the various injuries a triathlete can be saddled with, including being hit by an automobile while on the cross country team at the University of Minnesota.
"Sometimes I think injuries are almost a stepping stone to a better version of yourself," she said.
Despite those injuries, she is continuing this journey with success and no regrets.
"It taught me what I am capable of doing, and it opened my eyes to how good the women are that I compete against every day," she said. "It's been a journey through very high highs and very low lows. The high highs, when I'm at a low, are what believing in myself can do to keep me going."
She is currently training in Tempe, along side her friend and another Rapid City world-class triathlete, Tony Smoragiewicz, who trains with Project Podium, a developmental program for getting male triathletes on the podium for the 2024 Olympics.
For the time being, she is trying to have the best day, every day.
"We're just continuing to train and do what we do, to be the best that we can be on that day when we get the chance to line up with the 55 best triathletes in the world," she said. "I'm just communicating with my coach about how my body feels, doing it the right way, recovering correctly."
Gorman plans to stay in Tempe until the middle of May, before returning to Rapid City for some "little bit of altitude" Black Hills running, swimming and biking.
After that, she will return to Colorado Springs, Colo., and go back to her main training at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
Last season was a breakout season for Gorman on the professional stage. She was on three World Cup podiums and was able to race in the ITU World Triathlon Mixed Relay Series in Tokyo — on the Olympic course — where her relay team finished third.
In her training, Gorman said he is working on her biking. A natural runner and swimmer, she said biking has been what has held her back in the past.
"I've been working on it a lot, and it is really improving," she said. "I'm getting stronger every day."
With her Olympic dreams sighted in, Gorman is anxious to compete again, but understands the world situation and will take it day-by-day when her sport is back out on the triathlon course.
Regardless, her future is bright in a sport she loves.
"For sure, I will keep doing it if I keep loving it and having fun along the way," she said.
