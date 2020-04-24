Former Stevens star Tamara Gorman closing on her Olympic dreams

"I don't have that lack of motivation now that we don't have races. I feel like I have more motivation because of the situation of having an injury."

She would have been ready for the U.S. team qualification race in May, but now has some extra time to get herself to where she needs to be.

"The whole situation is very sad, obviously for the world, but looking at it for my situation, I can take some positives away from it," she said.

Ranked fourth, three women triathletes qualify for the Olympics. One triathlete — Summer Cook — has already qualified, meaning there are now two spots open.

Gorman's journey is getting closer; there is a light at the end of the triathlete tunnel.

At the same time, because of her age, she feels like a bit of an underdog ... with time to shake that status.

"I'm young for the U.S. team. Although I am ranked fourth, it is so competitive. We have about six girls ranked in the top 40," she said. "I have nothing to lose, whereas when I look at some of the other girls who are ranked ahead of me, they have been through this and this is my first time competing in the qualifications. They have a whole cycle on me. I'm super excited to continue to chase my dreams."