Fort Wayne upsets SDSU men in Summit tourney

South Dakota never trailed. Duffy scored seven of the Coyotes' first 16 points when her layup with 4:46 left in the first quarter made it 16-6. South Dakota outscored Omaha 15-3 to end the quarter for a 31-9 lead. Not until Sophie Johnson's layup with 8:45 before intermission did the Mavericks reach double figures. The basket made it 34-11. The Coyotes led 64-18 at halftime having made 21 of 34 shots including 8 of 9 from 3-point range.

Ella Ogier led Omaha with 13 points and Mariah Murdie scored 10.

SDSU women run past North Dakota

No. 2 seed South Dakota State women's basketball defeated seventh-seeded North Dakota 72-43 Saturday afternoon to advance to Monday's semifinals.

The Jackrabbits improved to 22-9 on the season, while North Dakota fell to 15-15.

Tagyn Larson led the scoring efforts with 18 points and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds. Paiton Burckhard added 14 points and five rebounds. Megan Bultsma grabbed eight boards and scored nine points, while Tylee Irwin scored eight and hauled in seven rebounds.

State outrebounded the UND 48-38 and held the Fighting Hawks to just 28.6 percent from the field. Additionally, SDSU held a 48-20 advantage in the paint.

The Jackrabbits move on to face the winner of No. 3 seed Denver and sixth-seeded North Dakota State in the semifinals Monday. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

