Fort Wayne upsets SDSU men in Summit tourney

SIOUX FALLS — Matt Holba scored 21 points and No. 7 seed Purdue Fort Wayne upset second-seeded South Dakota State 77-74 on Saturday night in a Summit League tournament quarterfinal.
Purdue Fort Wayne (14-18) will play Sunday's South Dakota-North Dakota winner in a semifinal on Monday night.
Noah Freidel scored 35 points to lead South Dakota State (22-10), which has lost two straight since having an eight-game win streak snapped. Alex Arians added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Jackrabbits.
Jarred Godfrey and Deonte Billups had 12 points apiece for the Mastodons. Brian Patrick chipped in 11 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne had a 75-71 lead with 22 seconds remaining. Freidel's 3-pointer pulled the Jackrabbits to 75-74 with 14.4 seconds left, but Marcus DeBerry answered with an easy layup with 6.6 seconds to go. The Jackrabbits were without a timeout, had Freidel on the bench and couldn't get a shot off in time.
No. 17-ranked USD women dismantle Omaha by 59
Ciara Duffy scored 17 points and Monica Arens 16 and No. 17-ranked South Dakota gashed Omaha 99-40 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Summit League Tournament.
The Coyotes (28-2) entered the tournament as the top seed having gone 16-0 in league play. South Dakota will play the winner of Sunday's quarterfinal game between No. 4-seed Oral Roberts and fifth-seeded Western Illinois. Omaha (7-23) was the No. 8 seed having won just two games in conference.
South Dakota never trailed. Duffy scored seven of the Coyotes' first 16 points when her layup with 4:46 left in the first quarter made it 16-6. South Dakota outscored Omaha 15-3 to end the quarter for a 31-9 lead. Not until Sophie Johnson's layup with 8:45 before intermission did the Mavericks reach double figures. The basket made it 34-11. The Coyotes led 64-18 at halftime having made 21 of 34 shots including 8 of 9 from 3-point range.
Ella Ogier led Omaha with 13 points and Mariah Murdie scored 10.
SDSU women run past North Dakota
No. 2 seed South Dakota State women's basketball defeated seventh-seeded North Dakota 72-43 Saturday afternoon to advance to Monday's semifinals.
The Jackrabbits improved to 22-9 on the season, while North Dakota fell to 15-15.
Tagyn Larson led the scoring efforts with 18 points and tied for the team lead with eight rebounds. Paiton Burckhard added 14 points and five rebounds. Megan Bultsma grabbed eight boards and scored nine points, while Tylee Irwin scored eight and hauled in seven rebounds.
State outrebounded the UND 48-38 and held the Fighting Hawks to just 28.6 percent from the field. Additionally, SDSU held a 48-20 advantage in the paint.
The Jackrabbits move on to face the winner of No. 3 seed Denver and sixth-seeded North Dakota State in the semifinals Monday. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. MT from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.