South Dakota School of Mines Athletic Director Joel Lueken announced Tuesday the hiring of Maria Fossum-Cadwallader as the new Executive Director of the Hardrock Club.
The Hardrock Club is the main fundraising entity for the Mines athletic department.
“It doesn’t take long for you to know that Maria is dedicated and passionate about Hardrocker athletics and South Dakota Mines,” Lueken said. “She and her husband Ryan, (96 CE) are alumni and Hardrocker Athletic Hall of Fame inductees. This is a great fit for Hardrocker athletics.”
Fossum-Cadwallader graduated from Mines in 1996 with an industrial engineering degree.
“I look forward to catching up with the athletic alumni and getting on the same page of working toward that common goal to enhance the student-athlete experience,” Fossum-Cadwallader said. “I also look forward to working with the Rapid City community to create new opportunities and strengthen relationships for the South Dakota School of Mines students.”
Fossum-Cadwallader is certainly no stranger to Mines athletics. She was the point guard for the first Lady Hardrocker basketball team to qualify for the NAIA National tournament during the 1992-1993 season. She fell just shy of 1,000 career points but is third all-time in assists (443); 16th in steals (165) and was named the SDIC Conference MVP in 1995. Fossum-Cadwallader also earned a spot on the NAIA All-American Team in 1996 as well as a member of two Hardrocker Hall of Fame teams (1992-93; 1993-94).
“It’s been just over 22 years since I graduated from South Dakota School of Mines. Somehow my path always leads me back here and this time it’s as the leader of the Hardrock Club,” Fossum-Cadwallader said. “I feel I have a great responsibility to the Hardrocker student-athletes and to provide the same opportunities to them as I was so blessed to receive during my time.”
Fossum-Cadwallader’s second stint with the Hardrockers was as a Lady Hardrocker basketball assistant coach from 2005-08 under her former head coach Barb Felderman.
“I know from experience how hard you have to work to be a student-athlete at South Dakota Mines. Companies from across the United States come to Mines to recruit our student-athletes because they know the work ethic needed to earn a degree from this institution,” Fossum-Cadwallader said.
Most recently Fossum-Cadwallader worked for Relm, Inc., in Rapid City as a personal trainer and owner of the Health and Wellness Corporation and previously was an owner and manager of Solace, a yoga and fitness studio.
Fossum-Cadwallader takes over the duties from Kevin Price, who resigned as Hardrock Club President this past fall.