Four Hardhats named to All-State team
Four members of the state champion Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats were named to the Class A All-state American legion baseball team on Monday.
Named to the team were pitchers Dylan Richey and Zach Chiolis, shortstop Cooper Bowman and first baseman Jack Sorensen.
Richey finished 8-1, with a 2.82 earned run average, while Chiolis was 7-1, with a 2.42 ERA.
Bowman led the Hardhats in just about every offensive category, hitting.478 with 10 home runs and 80 RBI, along with 39 stolen bases. he also had an on-base plus slugging (OPS) number of 1.375. Sorensen hit .368, with 63 RBI and a .962 OPS.
American Legion A All—State Team
P — Peyton Zabel, Pierre (6—1 0.84 ERA 2 SV)
P — Isaac Buteyn, Brandon Valley (7—0 2.54 ERA)
P — Quentin Evers, Renner (6—0 0.67 ERA 1 SV)
P — Dylan Richey, Rapid City Post 22 (8—1 2.82 ERA)
P — Zach Chiolis, Rapid City Post 22 (7—1 2.41 ERA)
C— Sam Michels, Mitchell (.305 AVG 4 HR 46 RBI)
1B — Jack Sorenson, Rapid City Post 22 (.368 AVG .962 OPS 63 RBI)
2B — Matt Hedeen, Sioux Falls East (.330 AVG 61 Runs 32 RBI)
3B — Karsten Grove, Sioux Falls West (.389 AVG 1.091 OPS 15 XBH 37 RBI)
SS — Cooper Bowman, Rapid City Post 22 (.478 AVG 1.375 OPS 10 HR 80 RBI 39 SB)
OF — Nick Hoekstra, Renner (.476 AVG 8 HR 57 RBI)
OF — Brennan Gabriel, Watertown (.400 AVG 1.108 OPS 25 XBH 51 RBI)
OF — Mason Crow, Sioux Falls West (.417 AVG 1.160 OPS 20 XBH 33 RBI).
Hardrocker esports facility ribbon cutting ceremony set
The South Dakota School of Mines newly formed varsity Hardrocker esports program will hold a ribbon cutting Tuesday in the Surbeck Center to officially open the new Hardrocker Esports Arena.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. with Mines president Dr. James Rankin, Hardrocker athletics director Joel Lueken and Hardrocker esports coordinator Wyatt Engel will all be on hand.
The facility is a 12-computer station with state-of-the-art hardware and software.
Esports became the 14th sports program added to Hardrocker Athletics. Engel will assemble a roster later this fall and SD Mines scholar athletes will compete in League of Legends, one of the more popular games in the esports community.