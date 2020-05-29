Four Jackets, two 'Rockers earn All-America track honors

Hepp, a senior from Buffalo, Wyoming, was qualified to compete in the Heptathlon. Hepp owns the school record by over 600 points and was All-RMAC second place at conference. This is the second time Hepp has reached All-American status after his efforts in the distance medley relay in the 400 leg at the 2019 National Championships.

Sawvell, a sophomore from Wall, was set to compete in the shot put and weight throw in the National Championships. Sawvell achieved two RMAC Championships, one in the weight throw and one in shot put. Sawvell also holds second place on the BHSU all-time weight throw and fourth in the shot put. She was ranked 17th going into the National Championship.

Scott, a junior from Watertown, was geared up for her first indoor track and field championship appearance, after having qualified for the outdoor championships in previous years. Scott currently holds the number two spot in school history in indoor pole vault and owns the school record in the outdoor event. She was ranked 19th heading into the National Championships.