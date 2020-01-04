Four Raider girls in double figures in win over Watertown

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team stayed undefeated and kept Watertown winless Saturday with a 66-39 victory at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The No. 2 ranked Raiders improved to 6-0 and the Arrows fell to 0-6. Watertown fought hard throughout the first half.
Stevens jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a press that kept WHS on the wrong end of the court to start the game. The Arrows burned three timeouts in the first six minutes of the game.
Coach Travis Swartz switched things up out the of the break and backed his full court press into a 1-3-1 half-court trap defense.
After trailing 13-3, the Arrows cut Stevens' lead to two at 21-19 in the second quarter.
The Raiders missed several shots that they normally hit, Swartz said.
"Legs had something to do with it," Swartz said of his team that was playing a second game in less than 24 hours coming off the Christmas break. "When you are fatigued it carries over to your mentality as well. We didn't execute really well. If we want to ask these kids to play non-stop and then turn around less than 24 hours and do it again is asking a lot."
But Swartz was happy with his team's determination.
"I'm always happy. These kids play hard and they work their tails off," he said. "We have a quote that says, 'It is amazing what can happen when you don't care who gets the credit.' You can see that in our box scores."
Before the half, Grace Ellis scored and then Jayda McNabb got a rebound and threw a full-court pass to Kenadi Rising for a basket. Ellis got a steal on the next Watertown possession and hit McNabb for two and Bailee Sobczak scored to finish the half with the Raiders up 31-23.
Stevens put the game away in second half, finishing the third with its biggest lead at 45-32 and rolled to the win.
Rising led the Raiders with 13 points and Ellis, Kyah Watson and Grace Martin added 10 each.
McNabb added eight and Sobczak scored seven. Raleigh Lunderman hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Jaiden Matkins and Jill Delzer each scored two. Emma Johnson hit a free throw to round out the scoring.
Stevens has three more home games next week as they host Spearfish, Pierre and Aberdeen Central, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
Raider boys roll to 40-point win over Watertown
On paper, it looked like a game against closely matched teams. That isn't how it played out as Rapid City Stevens rolled to a 69-29 win over 11th ranked Watertown Saturday afternoon.
The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead and led 19-6 after the first quarter.
Rapid City's size with Mason Steele and Alex Bilbruck patrolling the lane was a real problem for the Arrows. Watertown was unable to make a single 2-point basket in the first half. The Arrows had six 3-pointers and a free throw as they trailed Stevens 33-19 at the half.
One block by Steele caused controversy when Watertown's coach pleaded for a goaltending call. His protests resulted in a technical foul that only served to help the Raiders pull away further.
Daniel Vigoren and Blake Weaver kept Rapid City ahead the entire way.
Vigoren kept the pressure on in the third and left the game early after scoring 19 points to lead the team. The Raiders led 50-23 after three quarters and finished with a 40-point victory.
After hitting only 3-pointers in the first half, the Arrows didn't hit a single shot from behind the arc in the second half. They only scored 10 points in the final half.
Vigoren led all scorers with 19 including two 3-pointers. Weaver had 14 points and Colton Hartford added 11.
The 3-3 Raiders host Spearfish Tuesday after the girls game and they go on the road to Pierre and Aberdeen Central Friday and Saturday.