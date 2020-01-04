Four Raider girls in double figures in win over Watertown

The Rapid City Stevens girls' basketball team stayed undefeated and kept Watertown winless Saturday with a 66-39 victory at Carold Heier Gymnasium.

The No. 2 ranked Raiders improved to 6-0 and the Arrows fell to 0-6. Watertown fought hard throughout the first half.

Stevens jumped out to a 10-0 lead thanks to a press that kept WHS on the wrong end of the court to start the game. The Arrows burned three timeouts in the first six minutes of the game.

Coach Travis Swartz switched things up out the of the break and backed his full court press into a 1-3-1 half-court trap defense.

After trailing 13-3, the Arrows cut Stevens' lead to two at 21-19 in the second quarter.

The Raiders missed several shots that they normally hit, Swartz said.

"Legs had something to do with it," Swartz said of his team that was playing a second game in less than 24 hours coming off the Christmas break. "When you are fatigued it carries over to your mentality as well. We didn't execute really well. If we want to ask these kids to play non-stop and then turn around less than 24 hours and do it again is asking a lot."

But Swartz was happy with his team's determination.