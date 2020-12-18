Fourth quarter drought costs Cobblers in loss to Kernels

After taking a 10-point lead in the third quarter, Rapid City Central didn't score for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter as Mitchell came from behind for a 48-41 win.

The Cobblers and Kernels battled to a 16-16 tie in the first half before Central scored 17 in the third period. The Cobblers led by 10 at 33-23 behind 10 points in the quarter by Jordon Heckert.

Josie Hill also helped build the lead on a series where she scored on offense, got a second block on defense and scored on the ensuing offensive possession. Hill had nine points and seven rebounds before fouling out late in the game.

Heckert was 2-for-3 from behind the arc on her way to a 16-point game to lead the Cobblers.

The Kernels got 18 points and nine rebounds from Macy Kempf inside. Kempf was 14-of-15 from the free throw line. Mitchell also got 15 points from Camryn Krogman who was 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Avia Haley scored nine for the Kernels on 3-of-9 shooting from the three-point line.

Heckert and Julie Valandra both picked up two quick fouls in the first four minutes of the game. McKadyn Chasing Hawk game the Cobblers some solid minutes off the bench hitting a three-pointer and blocking two shots before picking up her third foul.