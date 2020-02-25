Fredrick named RMAC Track Athlete of the Week

For the second time this season, Abbie Fredrick has been named the RMAC Track Athlete of the Week.
The Black Hills State University senior from Cheyenne, Wyo., easily won the mile at the Stinger Open in 5 minutes, 0.22 seconds, just shy of her personal best. That time converted down to a NCAA Provo Mark of 4:53.25 and is currently the 14th fastest time in Division II.
"The first one was nice, but it's great Abbie is continuing to get recognized for her work on the track this season," said BHSU head cross country coach Scott Foley. "We knew all along she had the capability to the run the time she did, but doing it in Spearfish is a great confidence boost heading into conference this weekend."
She remains number two all time in school history after her 5:00.02 mile a few weeks ago at the SDSU classic.
Fredrick, and the rest of the Yellow Jackets, now turn their sights to the Indoor RMAC Championships this weekend hosted by UCCS.
UNK, Kirsch move To 25-3 on the season
The University of Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team improved it’s season record to 25-3 over the weekend, with wins of 82-64 over Northeast Oklahoma State and 74-59 over Rogers State
Rapid City sophomore guard Klaire Kirsch contributed 24 points, 18 boards, six assists, and five steals over the two games. Kirsch’s conference-play average of 9.4 rebounds per game ranks second in Mid-America Athletic Association.
UNK is currently rated 24th in the nation in the NCAA D2 Coaches Poll, and has sole possession of second place in the MIAA. The Lopers conclude their regular season this week with a road trip to Newman University and Central Oklahoma, with the MIAA Conference Tournament taking place March 4-8 in Kansas City.
Just Jymnastics to host annual Rushmore Invitational in Sturgis
Just Jymnastics and Gym Stars Booster Club will host the Rushmore Invitational Gymnastics Meet Saturday and Sunday at Sturgis Brown High School.
Doors open Saturday at 7:30 a.m., with competition beginning at 8:30 a.m.
There will be 410 gymnasts from 16 clubs from South Dakota, Wyoming and Nebraska. Competition will be USA Junior Olympic Levels 2-10 and USA Xcel Bronze-Diamond.
Saturday will consist of four sessions from the upper levels and Sunday will consist of the three sessions of beginning levels.
Just Jymnastics has three seniors who will compete in their final home meet during the second session Saturday that begins at 11 a.m. They include: Annie Calhoun, Level 8; Klae Kell, Level 9 and Kiara Brown, Level 10.