Fredrick named RMAC Track Athlete of the Week

For the second time this season, Abbie Fredrick has been named the RMAC Track Athlete of the Week.

The Black Hills State University senior from Cheyenne, Wyo., easily won the mile at the Stinger Open in 5 minutes, 0.22 seconds, just shy of her personal best. That time converted down to a NCAA Provo Mark of 4:53.25 and is currently the 14th fastest time in Division II.

"The first one was nice, but it's great Abbie is continuing to get recognized for her work on the track this season," said BHSU head cross country coach Scott Foley. "We knew all along she had the capability to the run the time she did, but doing it in Spearfish is a great confidence boost heading into conference this weekend."

She remains number two all time in school history after her 5:00.02 mile a few weeks ago at the SDSU classic.

Fredrick, and the rest of the Yellow Jackets, now turn their sights to the Indoor RMAC Championships this weekend hosted by UCCS.

UNK, Kirsch move To 25-3 on the season

The University of Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team improved it’s season record to 25-3 over the weekend, with wins of 82-64 over Northeast Oklahoma State and 74-59 over Rogers State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}