SD High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 27, Groton Area 7
Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12
Baltic 36, Hanson 0
Bison 34, Dupree 0
Bon Homme 41, Parkston 0
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14, Beresford 6
Britton-Hecla 34, Hamlin 0
Burke 55, Scotland 0
Canistota 52, Menno/Marion 6
Canton 35, Sioux Valley 6
Castlewood 38, DeSmet 0
Clark/Willow Lake 34, Florence/Henry 6
Colman-Egan 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Colome 72, Centerville 6
Corsica/Stickney 58, Avon 8
Custer 40, Bennett County 12
Deuel 26, Dakota Hills 6
Faulkton 34, Langford 14
Garretson 30, Howard 16
Gregory 12, Kimball/White Lake 6
Harding County 56, Edgemont 6
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44, Lemmon/McIntosh 24
Hill City 35, Newell 6
Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 36, Tiospa Zina Tribal 14
Irene-Wakonda 54, Viborg-Hurley 14
Lead-Deadwood 19, Red Cloud 16
Lower Brule 56, Crazy Horse 0
McCook Central/Montrose 7, Flandreau 6
McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., forfeit
Mobridge-Pollock 20, Redfield/Doland 6
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Stanley County 7
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Estelline 0
Parker 28, Chester 2
Philip 12, Kadoka Area 8
Sioux Falls Christian 36, Winner 0
Sully Buttes 46, Potter County 20
Timber Lake 44, Faith 14
Wall 39, New Underwood 0
Webster 54, Tri-State 0
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Wagner 0