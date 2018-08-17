Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SD High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 27, Groton Area 7

Arlington/Lake Preston 50, Dell Rapids St. Mary 12

Baltic 36, Hanson 0

Bison 34, Dupree 0

Bon Homme 41, Parkston 0

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 14, Beresford 6

Britton-Hecla 34, Hamlin 0

Burke 55, Scotland 0

Canistota 52, Menno/Marion 6

Canton 35, Sioux Valley 6

Castlewood 38, DeSmet 0

Clark/Willow Lake 34, Florence/Henry 6

Colman-Egan 36, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Colome 72, Centerville 6

Corsica/Stickney 58, Avon 8

Custer 40, Bennett County 12

Deuel 26, Dakota Hills 6

Faulkton 34, Langford 14

Garretson 30, Howard 16

Gregory 12, Kimball/White Lake 6

Harding County 56, Edgemont 6

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 44, Lemmon/McIntosh 24

Hill City 35, Newell 6

Hitchcock-Tulare 58, Iroquois 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 36, Tiospa Zina Tribal 14

Irene-Wakonda 54, Viborg-Hurley 14

Lead-Deadwood 19, Red Cloud 16

Lower Brule 56, Crazy Horse 0

McCook Central/Montrose 7, Flandreau 6

McLaughlin def. Standing Rock, N.D., forfeit

Mobridge-Pollock 20, Redfield/Doland 6

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40, Stanley County 7

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Estelline 0

Parker 28, Chester 2

Philip 12, Kadoka Area 8

Sioux Falls Christian 36, Winner 0

Sully Buttes 46, Potter County 20

Timber Lake 44, Faith 14

Wall 39, New Underwood 0

Webster 54, Tri-State 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Wagner 0

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

