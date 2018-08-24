Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli 32, Redfield/Doland 8

Alcester-Hudson 53, Avon 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 48, DeSmet 0

Baltic 26, Chester 0

Bennett County 18, Little Wound 12

Beresford 38, Sioux Valley 14

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 41, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Britton-Hecla 62, Dakota Hills 8

Brookings 24, Yankton 23

Burke/South Central 52, Gayville-Volin 6

Canistota 36, Howard 12

Canton 23, Chamberlain 6

Castlewood 56, Deubrook 20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24, St. Francis Indian 0

Clark/Willow Lake 61, Tri-State 6

Colome 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 28

Custer 35, Newcastle, Wyo. 6

Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 32

Dell Rapids St. Mary 22, Estelline 8

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, McCook Central/Montrose 20, OT

Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0

Garretson 21, Parker 16

Gregory 40, Parkston 0

Groton Area 20, Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm, N.D. 0

Hamlin 46, Florence/Henry 6

Harrisburg 24, Pierre 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 7

Hot Springs 24, Tri-Valley 14

Huron 49, Douglas 6

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Northwestern 12

Irene-Wakonda 57, Hanson 12

Jones County/White River 22, Philip 13

Kadoka Area 36, Faith 20

Kimball/White Lake 24, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6

Langford 55, Iroquois 0

Lennox 28, Vermillion 14

Lower Brule 56, Standing Rock, N.D. 6

Madison 20, Milbank Area 14, 2OT

Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 44, Sisseton 16

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Wagner 7

Potter County 44, Platte-Geddes 7

Red Cloud 46, Pine Ridge 26

Scotland 60, Centerville 16

Sioux Falls Christian 39, Mobridge-Pollock 0

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Aberdeen Central 14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Rapid City Stevens 19

Tea Area 30, West Central 24

Timber Lake 58, Dupree 8

Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Crazy Horse 0

Todd County 51, Crow Creek 0

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 42, Lead-Deadwood 0

Viborg-Hurley 34, Menno/Marion 26

Wall 42, Lyman 20

Warner 18, Faulkton 16

Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Webster 41, Deuel 12

Winner 50, Stanley County 7

Wolsey-Wessington 38, Bon Homme 36

Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8

Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-12.

Rapid City Stevens def. Aberdeen Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18

Custer Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Edgemont def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10

Pool B

Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20

