High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 32, Redfield/Doland 8
Alcester-Hudson 53, Avon 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 48, DeSmet 0
Baltic 26, Chester 0
Bennett County 18, Little Wound 12
Beresford 38, Sioux Valley 14
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 41, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Britton-Hecla 62, Dakota Hills 8
Brookings 24, Yankton 23
Burke/South Central 52, Gayville-Volin 6
Canistota 36, Howard 12
Canton 23, Chamberlain 6
Castlewood 56, Deubrook 20
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 24, St. Francis Indian 0
Clark/Willow Lake 61, Tri-State 6
Colome 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Crawford, Neb. 58, Edgemont 28
Custer 35, Newcastle, Wyo. 6
Dakota Valley 49, Dell Rapids 32
Dell Rapids St. Mary 22, Estelline 8
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, McCook Central/Montrose 20, OT
Elkton-Lake Benton 43, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 0
Garretson 21, Parker 16
Gregory 40, Parkston 0
Groton Area 20, Ellendale/Edgeley-Kulm, N.D. 0
Hamlin 46, Florence/Henry 6
Harrisburg 24, Pierre 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 7
Hot Springs 24, Tri-Valley 14
Huron 49, Douglas 6
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 22, Northwestern 12
Irene-Wakonda 57, Hanson 12
Jones County/White River 22, Philip 13
Kadoka Area 36, Faith 20
Kimball/White Lake 24, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 6
Langford 55, Iroquois 0
Lennox 28, Vermillion 14
Lower Brule 56, Standing Rock, N.D. 6
Madison 20, Milbank Area 14, 2OT
Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 44, Sisseton 16
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58, Wagner 7
Potter County 44, Platte-Geddes 7
Red Cloud 46, Pine Ridge 26
Scotland 60, Centerville 16
Sioux Falls Christian 39, Mobridge-Pollock 0
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 58, Aberdeen Central 14
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Rapid City Stevens 19
Tea Area 30, West Central 24
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 8
Tiospa Zina Tribal 58, Crazy Horse 0
Todd County 51, Crow Creek 0
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 42, Lead-Deadwood 0
Viborg-Hurley 34, Menno/Marion 26
Wall 42, Lyman 20
Warner 18, Faulkton 16
Waverly-South Shore 36, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Webster 41, Deuel 12
Winner 50, Stanley County 7
Wolsey-Wessington 38, Bon Homme 36
Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-12, 25-8, 25-8
Pierre def. Rapid City Central, 25-16, 25-12, 25-12.
Rapid City Stevens def. Aberdeen Central, 25-11, 25-21, 25-18
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Edgemont def. Red Cloud, 25-17, 20-25, 25-10
Pool B
Lead-Deadwood def. Hill City, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20