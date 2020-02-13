Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
College Women's Basketball;Time
Chadron State at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
MSU-Denver at Black Hills St.;5:30 p.m.
College Men's Basketball;Time
Chadron State at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
MSU-Denver at Black Hills St.;7:30 p.m.
College Track and field;time
Mines, BHSU at SDU Indoor Meet; 4 p.m.
ECHL Hockey;time
Allen at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball;Time
Custer at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Bison;7 p.m.
Takini at Edgemont;6 p.m.*
Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Faith;4:30 p.m.
Bennett County at New Underwood;6:30 p.m.*
Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Central;8 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at RC Stevens;7:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Sturgis;8 p.m.
Newell at Timber Lake;6:15 p.m.
McLaughlin at Winner;6:30 p.m.*
High School Girls Basketball;Time
Custer at Belle Fourche;4:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Bison;3:30 p.m.
Bridgewater-Emery vs. Jones Co. (Mitchell);Noon.
Faith Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Faith 6 p.m.*
Rapid City Christian at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.
Colome at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.
Bennett County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.*
Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Central 6:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at RC Stevens 6:15 p.m.
Hot Springs at Sturgis 6:30 p.m.
Newell at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.*
White River vs. Howard (Mitchell);4:30 p.m.
McLaughlin at Winner;5 p.m.
High School Gymnastics;Time
State Meet (Aberdeen)
Team Competition, Class A, AA;9:45 a.m.
High School Boys Hockey;Time
Oahe at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.
* Estimated varsity times as they weren't made available