Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Women's Basketball;Time

Chadron State at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

MSU-Denver at Black Hills St.;5:30 p.m.

College Men's Basketball;Time

Chadron State at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

MSU-Denver at Black Hills St.;7:30 p.m.

College Track and field;time

Mines, BHSU at SDU Indoor Meet; 4 p.m.

ECHL Hockey;time

Allen at Rapid City;7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

Custer at Belle Fourche;6 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Bison;7 p.m.

Takini at Edgemont;6 p.m.*

Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Faith;4:30 p.m.

Bennett County at New Underwood;6:30 p.m.*

Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Central;8 p.m.

Sioux Falls Washington at RC Stevens;7:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Sturgis;8 p.m.

Newell at Timber Lake;6:15 p.m.

McLaughlin at Winner;6:30 p.m.*

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Custer at Belle Fourche;4:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Bison;3:30 p.m.

Bridgewater-Emery vs. Jones Co. (Mitchell);Noon.

Faith Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Faith 6 p.m.*

Rapid City Christian at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.

Colome at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Bennett County at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.*

Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Central 6:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Washington at RC Stevens 6:15 p.m.

Hot Springs at Sturgis 6:30 p.m.

Newell at Timber Lake;5:30 p.m.*

White River vs. Howard (Mitchell);4:30 p.m.

McLaughlin at Winner;5 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

State Meet (Aberdeen)

Team Competition, Class A, AA;9:45 a.m.

High School Boys Hockey;Time

Oahe at Rushmore Thunder;8 p.m.

* Estimated varsity times as they weren't made available

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News