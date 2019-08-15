All Times Mountain
Auto Racing Time
Black Hill Speedway 7 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Spearfish at Huron 5 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell 5 p.m.
Hot Springs at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Spearfish at Huron 3 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell 3 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
West River Roundup (Sioux Park, Parkview)
St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Central 9 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Aberdeen Central Noon.
RC Stevens vs. St. Thomas More 3 p.m.
Spearfish, RC Central, RC Christian tbd