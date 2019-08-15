{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

Auto Racing Time

Black Hill Speedway 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Spearfish at Huron 5 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell 5 p.m.

Hot Springs at Belle Fourche 4 p.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Spearfish at Huron 3 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell 3 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

West River Roundup (Sioux Park, Parkview)

St. Thomas More vs. Aberdeen Central 9 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Aberdeen Central Noon.

RC Stevens vs. St. Thomas More 3 p.m.

Spearfish, RC Central, RC Christian tbd

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

