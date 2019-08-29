{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

High School Football Time 

Vermillion at Belle Fourche 6 p.m. 

Edgemont at Crawford, Neb., 7 p.m.

West Central at Custer 5 p.m. 

Timber Lake at Faith 7 p.m. 

Jones Co./White River at Kadoka Area 6 p.m. 

Lyman at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m. 

Upton/Sund., Wyo., at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m. 

RC Christian at New Underwood 7 p.m. 

Hot Springs at Newcastle, Wyo., 6 p.m. 

Lemmon/McIntosh at Newell 7 p.m. 

Hill City at Philip 6:30 p.m. 

SF Christian at Pine Ridge 5 p.m. 

Harrisburg at RC Central 5 p.m. 

SF O'Gorman at RC Stevens 8 p.m. 

Bennett County at Todd County 6 p.m. 

Sully Buttes at Wall 6 p.m. 

St. Thomas More at Winner 6 p.m. 

Spearfish at Yankton 6 p.m. 

High School Girls Tennis Time  

Rapid City Invitational TBA 

High School Cross Country Time 

Douglas Invitational 9 a.m. 

Pierre Invitational 9 a.m. 

High School Volleyball Time

Custer Tournament TBA 

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central 4 p.m. 

RC Central at Pierre 6 p.m. 

Brandon Valley vs. Spearfish (Mitchell) 5:15 p.m. 

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Standing Rock, ND., 4 p.m. 

High School Softball Time 

Mitchell at RC Stevens 6 p.m. 

SF Washington at RC Stevens 7:30 p.m. 

High School Boys Soccer Time

Freeman Academy at St. Thomas More 5 p.m. 

High School Girls Soccer Time 

West Central at Belle Fourche 6 p.m. 

Dakota Valley at St. Thomas More 5 p.m. 

