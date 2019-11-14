{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

ECHL Hockey Time 

Rapid City Rush at Tulsa Oilers 6:05 p.m. 

Men's College Basketball Time 

East-West Challenge (Spearfish) 

Northern State vs. SD Mines 5:30 p.m. 

Augustana vs. Black Hills State 7:30 p.m. 

Women's College Basketball Time 

Black Hills State at Northern State 5 p.m. 

College Volleyball Time 

Black Hills State at SD Mines 7 p.m. 

High School Football Time 

State Title Games  (Brookings)

Class 11AAA 

SF O'Gorman vs. Brandon Valley 6 p.m. 

Class 11AA 

Brookings vs. Pierre 11 a.m. 

Class 11B 

Bridgewater-Emery vs. Winner 2:30 p.m. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0