All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey Time
Rapid City Rush at Tulsa Oilers 6:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball Time
East-West Challenge (Spearfish)
Northern State vs. SD Mines 5:30 p.m.
Augustana vs. Black Hills State 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball Time
Black Hills State at Northern State 5 p.m.
College Volleyball Time
Black Hills State at SD Mines 7 p.m.
High School Football Time
State Title Games (Brookings)
Class 11AAA
SF O'Gorman vs. Brandon Valley 6 p.m.
Class 11AA
Brookings vs. Pierre 11 a.m.
Class 11B
Bridgewater-Emery vs. Winner 2:30 p.m.