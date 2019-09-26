All Times Mountain
College Cross Country Time
SD Mines at Wayne State Invite 3:45 p.m.
College Volleyball Time
NM Highlands at SD Mines 7 p.m.
CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills St. 7 p.m.
College Women's Soccer Time
Black Hills St. at Westminster 5 p.m.
College Men's Soccer Time
CSU-Pueblo at SD Mines (Dakota Fields) 1 p.m.
High School Football
Hot Springs at Bennett Co. 6:30 p.m.
Douglas at Brookings 6 p.m.
Todd County at Custer 6 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Edgemont 7 p.m.
Bison at Faith 7 p.m.
Dupree at Harding Co. 6 p.m.
Sturgis at Huron 6 p.m.
Lyman at Jones Co./White River 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Kadoka Area 7 p.m.
Hill City at Newell 6 p.m.
RC Central at SF O'Gorman 5 p.m.
Gregory at Parkston 6 p.m.
Wall at Philip 7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
SF Washington at RC Stevens 6 p.m.
Pierre at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Lemmon/McIntosh at Timber Lake 7 p.m.
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Winner 6 p.m.
All Nations Conference LNI (Sioux Park) Time
Red Cloud at Little Wound 11 a.m.
Crazy Horse at Marty 2 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Tiospa Zina 5 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
Pierre Invitational 9 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Lakota Nation Invitational (Rapid City) all day