College Cross Country Time

SD Mines at Wayne State Invite 3:45 p.m.

College Volleyball Time

NM Highlands at SD Mines 7 p.m.

CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills St. 7 p.m.

College Women's Soccer Time

Black Hills St. at Westminster 5 p.m.

College Men's Soccer Time

CSU-Pueblo at SD Mines (Dakota Fields) 1 p.m.

High School Football

Hot Springs at Bennett Co. 6:30 p.m.

Douglas at Brookings 6 p.m.

Todd County at Custer 6 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Edgemont 7 p.m.

Bison at Faith 7 p.m.

Dupree at Harding Co. 6 p.m.

Sturgis at Huron 6 p.m.

Lyman at Jones Co./White River 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Kadoka Area 7 p.m.

Hill City at Newell 6 p.m.

RC Central at SF O'Gorman 5 p.m.

Gregory at Parkston 6 p.m.

Wall at Philip 7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

SF Washington at RC Stevens 6 p.m.

Pierre at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Lemmon/McIntosh at Timber Lake 7 p.m.

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at Winner 6 p.m.

All Nations Conference LNI (Sioux Park) Time 

Red Cloud at Little Wound 11 a.m.

Crazy Horse at Marty 2 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Tiospa Zina 5 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

Pierre Invitational 9 a.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Lakota Nation Invitational (Rapid City) all day

