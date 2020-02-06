Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
Women's College Basketball;Time
CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills State;5:30 p.m.
NM Highlands at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills State;7:30 p.m.
NM Highlands at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
White River at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.
Oelrichs at Crazy Horse;4:30 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas;8 p.m.
LMC Tournament;TBA
Spearfish at Huron;6 p.m.
Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Edgemont at Moorcroft;7 p.m.
Chadron, Neb., at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.
RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Red Cloud;4 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;2 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Oelrichs at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer;6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas;6:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Moorcroft;2 p.m.
Chadron, Neb., at RC Christian;6 p.m.
St. Francis at Red Cloud;6 p.m.
Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.
Winner at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.
Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Wall;2 p.m.