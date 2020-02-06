Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Women's College Basketball;Time

CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills State;5:30 p.m.

NM Highlands at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

CSU-Pueblo at Black Hills State;7:30 p.m.

NM Highlands at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

White River at Bennett County;5:30 p.m.

Oelrichs at Crazy Horse;4:30 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer;7:30 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas;8 p.m.

LMC Tournament;TBA

Spearfish at Huron;6 p.m.

Sturgis at Mitchell;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Moorcroft;7 p.m.

Chadron, Neb., at RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

RC Central at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Red Cloud;4 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;2 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Oelrichs at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer;6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas;6:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Moorcroft;2 p.m.

Chadron, Neb., at RC Christian;6 p.m.

St. Francis at Red Cloud;6 p.m.

Huron at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Winner at St. Thomas More;6 p.m.

Mitchell at Sturgis;7 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Wall;2 p.m.

