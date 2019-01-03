Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

ECHL Time

Rapid City at Kansas City 6 p.m.

College Men's Basketball Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mesa 7:30 p.m.

Black Hills St. at Western St. 7:30 p.m.

Adams State at Chadron St. 7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball Time

SD Mines at Colorado Mesa 5:30 p.m.

Black Hills St. at Western St. 5:30 p.m.

Adams State at Chadron St. 5:30 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

McLaughlin at Crow Creek 2 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Dupree 3 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont 8 p.m.

Todd County at Little Wound 4:30 p.m.

Wakpala at McIntosh 4 p.m.

Crazy Horse at New Underwood 6 p.m.

Lemmon at Newell 5 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at RC Central 7 p.m. 

Pierre at RC Stevens 7 p.m.

White River at St. Francis 5:30 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Central 6 p.m.

McLaughlin at Crow Creek 2 p.m.

Tiospaye Topa at Dupree 3 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson 5:30 p.m.

Bowman County, ND at Faith 5::30 p.m. 

New Underwood at  Jones Co. 3 p.m.

Wakpala at McIntosh 04 p.m.

Lemmon at Newell 5 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Pierre 6 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Takini 2 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

Bismarck Rotary 9:30 a.m.

Lyman County Invite 10 a.m.

