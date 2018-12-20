All Times Mountain
ECHL Time
Wichita at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball Time
Wakpala at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.
Edgemont at Harding County 6:30 p.m.
Burke at Jones County 7 p.m.
Sturgis at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lemmon 6:30 p.m.
Upton, WY New Underwood 6:30 p.m.
Lyman at Stanley County 6:30 p.m.
Wall at Sully Buttes 7 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake 6:30 p.m.
Parkston at Winner 4 p.m.
High School Girls Basketball Time
Wakpala at Crqzy Horse 5 p.m.
Colome at Freeman Academy 6 p.m.
Edgemont at Buffalo 5 p.m.
Burke at Jones County 5:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Lead 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Lemmon 4 p.m.
Upton, WY at New Underwood 5 p.m.
Faith at Timber Lake 5 p.m.
Parkston at Winner TBA