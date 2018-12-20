Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

ECHL Time

Wichita at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Wakpala at Crazy Horse 4 p.m.

Edgemont at Harding County 6:30 p.m.

Burke at Jones County 7 p.m.

Sturgis at Lead-Deadwood 7:30 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Lemmon 6:30 p.m. 

Upton, WY New Underwood 6:30 p.m.

Lyman at Stanley County 6:30 p.m.

Wall at Sully Buttes 7 p.m.

Faith at Timber Lake 6:30 p.m. 

Parkston at Winner 4 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Wakpala at Crqzy Horse 5 p.m.

Colome at Freeman Academy 6 p.m.

Edgemont at Buffalo 5 p.m.

Burke at Jones County 5:30 p.m. 

Sturgis at Lead 6 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Lemmon 4 p.m.

Upton, WY at New Underwood 5 p.m. 

Faith at Timber Lake 5 p.m.

Parkston at Winner TBA

