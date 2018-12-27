Try 1 month for 99¢

All Times Mountain

ECHL Time

Idaho at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Oelrichs at Alliance, NE 7 p.m.

Canton vs. Timber Lake (Chamberlain) 11:30 a.m.

Custer at Chadron, NE TBA

Corsica-Stickney vs. RC Christian (Parkston) 2 p.m.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory 4 p.m.

Harrisburg vs. Douglas (Chamberlain) 2:30 p.m. 

Lemmon vs. Northwestern (Aberdeen) 6 p.m.

Viborg-Hurley vs. Hot Springs (Brookings) 5 p.m.

Hunkpapa Classic at McLaughlin

Standing Rock vs. Takini 4:30 p.m.

McLaughlin vs. Little Wound 6 p.m.

Mandaree, N.D. vs. Pine Ridge 7:30 p.m.

Cavalier Christmas Classic (Civic Center)

Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Belle Fourche 5 p.m.

Madison vs. St. Thomas More 8 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Aberdeen Christian vs. Lemmon (Aberdeen) Noon.

Oelrichs at Alliance, NE 5:30 p.m. 

Custer at Chadron, NE 5:30 p.m. 

Philip at Chamberlain 5:45 p.m.

A.Central/Dakota Christian at Gregory 3 p.m.

Jones County at Huron ClassicTBA

Stanley County at Kadoka Area 3 p.m.

Lemmon vs. Northwestern (Aberdeen) 3:30 p.m.

Winner vs. Ethan (Chamberlain) 4 p.m.

Hunkpapa Classic at McLaughlin

McLaughlin vs. Little Wound 1:30 p.m.

Standing Rock vs. Pine Ridge 3 p.m.

Cavalier Christmas Classic (Civic Center)

Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Belle Fourche 3:30 p.m.

Madison vs. St. Thomas More 6:30 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

RC Stevens at Rumble on the Red (Fargo) 9 a.m.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

