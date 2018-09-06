All Times Mountain
College Men 's Soccer Time
SD Mines vs. U of Providence (Billings) 3 p.m.
College Volleyball Time
Dixie State at SD Mines 7 p.m.
Westminster at Black Hills St. 7 p.m.
High School Football Time
St. Thomas More at West Central 4 p.m.
Watertown at Rapid City Stevens 5 p.m.
Standing Round at Crow Creek 6 p.m.
Dell Rapids at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Spearfish at Brookings 6 p.m.
Todd County at Chey.-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.
Pierre at Douglas 6 p.m.
Douglas, Wyo. at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
White River/Lyman at Jones Co. 6 p.m.
Little Wound at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.
Dupree at Lemmon/McIntosh 6 p.m.
Sunshine Bible Academy at Lower Brule 6 p.m.
McLaughin at St. Francis Indian 6 p.m.
Custer at Stanley Co. 6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at New Underwood 7 p.m.
Faith at Newell 7 p.m.
Bennett Co. at Pine Ridge 7 p.m.
Philip at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.
Harding Co. at Timber Lake 7 p.m.
Hill City at Wall 7 p.m.
Sturgis at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.
High School Boys Golf Time
Yankton Invitational 9 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
RC Stevens at Harrisburg 7 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. Yankton10 a.m.
RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt 2 p.m.
RC Central at Brookings noon.
RC Central vs. Watertown (Brookings) 2:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley Jamboree 8 a.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Guernsey-Sunrise, WY at Edgemont 5 p.m.