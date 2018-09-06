Subscribe for 33¢ / day

College Men 's Soccer Time

SD Mines vs. U of Providence (Billings) 3 p.m.

College Volleyball Time

Dixie State at SD Mines 7 p.m.

Westminster at Black Hills St. 7 p.m.

High School Football Time

St. Thomas More at West Central 4 p.m.

Watertown at Rapid City Stevens 5 p.m.

Standing Round at Crow Creek 6 p.m.

Dell Rapids at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Spearfish at Brookings 6 p.m.

Todd County at Chey.-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.

Pierre at Douglas 6 p.m.

Douglas, Wyo. at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

White River/Lyman at Jones Co. 6 p.m.

Little Wound at Lead-Deadwood 6 p.m.

Dupree at Lemmon/McIntosh 6 p.m.

Sunshine Bible Academy at Lower Brule 6 p.m.

McLaughin at St. Francis Indian 6 p.m.

Custer at Stanley Co. 6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at New Underwood 7 p.m.

Faith at Newell 7 p.m.

Bennett Co. at Pine Ridge 7 p.m.

Philip at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Harding Co. at Timber Lake 7 p.m.

Hill City at Wall 7 p.m.

Sturgis at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.

High School Boys Golf Time

Yankton Invitational 9 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Stevens at Harrisburg 7 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. Yankton10 a.m.

RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt 2 p.m.

RC Central at Brookings noon.

RC Central vs. Watertown (Brookings) 2:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley Jamboree 8 a.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Guernsey-Sunrise, WY at Edgemont 5 p.m.

