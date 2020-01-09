Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain
ECHL Hockey;Time
Cincinnati Cyclones at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Regis University;7 p.m.
Black Hills State at Colorado Christian 7 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;Time
SD Mines at Regis University;5 p.m.
Black Hills State University;5 p.m.
Girls High School Basketball;Time
Faith at Bowman County, ND;5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Elk-Point Jefferson;5:30 p.m.
Edgemont at Hill City;5:30 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.
Aberdeen Central at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.
Pierre at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.
Boys High School Basketball;Time
Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.
New Underwood at Crazy Horse;6 p.m.
Edgemont at Hill City;7 p.m.
Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.
Little Wound at Todd County;4:30 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at White River;5:30 p.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Pierre;6 p.m.
High School Wrestling;Time
Bismarck Rotary;9:30 a.m.
Lyman Monster Tourney;10 a.m.