Friday's Local Schedule

Friday's Local Schedule

  • Updated

All Times Mountain

ECHL Hockey;Time

Cincinnati Cyclones at Rapid City Rush;7:05 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Regis University;7 p.m.

Black Hills State at Colorado Christian 7 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;Time

SD Mines at Regis University;5 p.m.

Black Hills State University;5 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Faith at Bowman County, ND;5 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Elk-Point Jefferson;5:30 p.m.

Edgemont at Hill City;5:30 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at New Underwood;5:30 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Rapid City Central;7 p.m.

Pierre at Rapid City Stevens;7 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Rapid City Central at Aberdeen Central;6 p.m.

New Underwood at Crazy Horse;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Hill City;7 p.m.

Jones County at Philip;5:30 p.m.

Little Wound at Todd County;4:30 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at White River;5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Stevens at Pierre;6 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

Bismarck Rotary;9:30 a.m.

Lyman Monster Tourney;10 a.m.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News