All Times Mountain
College Volleyball Time
Huskies Classic (St. Cloud, Minn.)
SD Mines vs. Minn.-Duluth 10 a.m.
SD Mines vs. Bemidji State 2:30 p.m.
Chap Classic (Lubbock, Texas)
BHSU vs. Texas-Permain basin 8 a.m.
BHSU vs. Lubbock Christian 6 p.m.
High School Football Time
St. Thomas More at Todd County 5 p.m.
Lennox at Custer 6 p.m.
Huron at Douglas 6 p.m.
Wolsey-Wessington at Gregory 6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs 6 p.m.
Colome at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Lyman 6 p.m.
Canton at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.
Mitchell at Spearfish 6 p.m.
Brookings at Sturgis 6 p.m.
Winner at Wagner 6 p.m.
North Border at Warner 6 p.m.
Rapid City Central at Watertown 6 p.m.
Chamberlain at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.
Wall at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.
Harding County at Bison 7 p.m.
New Underwood at Philip 7 p.m.
Timber Lake at Newell 7 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Douglas, Wyo., 7 p.m.
Hill City at Edgemont 7 p.m.
Dupree at Faith 7 p.m.
High School Golf Time
Yankton Invite 9 a.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
Sturgis at RC Stevens 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Sturgis at RC Stevens 5:15 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Oelrichs at Sioux Co., Neb. 3:30 p.m.
Crazy Horse at Lower Brule 4:30 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
RC Stevens at Brandon Valley Invite (Harrisburg) 8 a.m.
RC Stevens vs. SF Roosevelt 11 a.m.
RC Central at Watertown Triangular 11 a.m.
Spearfish at Brandon Valley Invite 8 a.m.