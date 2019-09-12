{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

College Volleyball Time

Huskies Classic (St. Cloud, Minn.)

SD Mines vs. Minn.-Duluth 10 a.m.

SD Mines vs. Bemidji State 2:30 p.m.

Chap Classic (Lubbock, Texas)

BHSU vs. Texas-Permain basin 8 a.m.

BHSU vs. Lubbock Christian 6 p.m.

High School Football Time

St. Thomas More at Todd County 5 p.m.

Lennox at Custer 6 p.m.

Huron at Douglas 6 p.m.

Wolsey-Wessington at Gregory 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Colome at Irene-Wakonda 6 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Lyman 6 p.m.

Canton at Pine Ridge 6 p.m.

Mitchell at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Brookings at Sturgis 6 p.m.

Winner at Wagner 6 p.m.

North Border at Warner 6 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Watertown 6 p.m.

Chamberlain at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.

Wall at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Harding County at Bison 7 p.m.

New Underwood at Philip 7 p.m.

Timber Lake at Newell 7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas, Wyo., 7 p.m.

Hill City at Edgemont 7 p.m.

Dupree at Faith 7 p.m.

High School Golf Time

Yankton Invite 9 a.m.

High School Girls Soccer Time

Sturgis at RC Stevens 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time

Sturgis at RC Stevens 5:15 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Oelrichs at Sioux Co., Neb. 3:30 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Lower Brule 4:30 p.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Stevens at Brandon Valley Invite (Harrisburg) 8 a.m.

RC Stevens vs. SF Roosevelt 11 a.m.

RC Central at Watertown Triangular 11 a.m.

Spearfish at Brandon Valley Invite 8 a.m.

