All Times Mountain

College Indoor Track and Field Time

Myrle Hanson Open (BHSU) 3:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball Time

Regis at SD Mines 7:30 p.m.

Colo. Christian at Black Hills St. 7:30 p.m.

Chadron State at Westminster 7:30 p.m.

Women's College Basketball Time

Regis at SD Mines 5:30 p.m.

Colo. Christian at Black Hills St. 5:30 p.m.

Chadron State at Westminster 5:30 p.m.

ECHL Time

Tulsa at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball Time

Burke at Gregory 5:30 p.m. 

Campbell County at RC Central 7:30 p.m. 

Sturgis at RC Stevens 8 p.m.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Todd Co. Noon.

West River Invitational, Newell, Wall, TBA

Jones County Invitational, tba.

High School Girls Basketball Time

Wall at Custer 5 p.m.

Campbell County, WY at RC Central 6:30 p.m. 

Sturgis at Rapid City Stevens 6:30 p.m. MT

New Underwood at Timber Lake 3 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Todd Co. 2:30 p.m.

St. Thomas More at West Central 6 p.m.

West River Invitational

Upton vs. RC Christian (Newell) 3 p.m.

Oelrichs vs. Hot Springs (Wall) 3 p.m.

Faith at Newell 6 p.m.

Moorcroft vs. Edgemont (Wall) 6 p.m.

High School Wrestling Time

RC Central at Casper Kelly Walsh duals 4 p.m.

Hot Springs at Philip tba.

