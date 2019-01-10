All Times Mountain
College Indoor Track and Field Time
Myrle Hanson Open (BHSU) 3:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball Time
Regis at SD Mines 7:30 p.m.
Colo. Christian at Black Hills St. 7:30 p.m.
Chadron State at Westminster 7:30 p.m.
Women's College Basketball Time
Regis at SD Mines 5:30 p.m.
Colo. Christian at Black Hills St. 5:30 p.m.
Chadron State at Westminster 5:30 p.m.
ECHL Time
Tulsa at Rapid City 7:05 p.m.
High School Boys Basketball Time
Burke at Gregory 5:30 p.m.
Campbell County at RC Central 7:30 p.m.
Sturgis at RC Stevens 8 p.m.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Todd Co. Noon.
West River Invitational, Newell, Wall, TBA
Jones County Invitational, tba.
High School Girls Basketball Time
Wall at Custer 5 p.m.
Campbell County, WY at RC Central 6:30 p.m.
Sturgis at Rapid City Stevens 6:30 p.m. MT
New Underwood at Timber Lake 3 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Todd Co. 2:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More at West Central 6 p.m.
West River Invitational
Upton vs. RC Christian (Newell) 3 p.m.
Oelrichs vs. Hot Springs (Wall) 3 p.m.
Faith at Newell 6 p.m.
Moorcroft vs. Edgemont (Wall) 6 p.m.
High School Wrestling Time
RC Central at Casper Kelly Walsh duals 4 p.m.
Hot Springs at Philip tba.