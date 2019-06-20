All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball Time
Creighton Prep Tournament (Omaha)
RC Post 22 vs. Gillette Riders 4 p.m.
Goldsmith Gallery Tournament (Billings)
RC Post 320 vs. Shadle Park 12:30 p.m.
Big Stick Tournament (Fitzgerald Stadium)
Cody vs. Premier West 8 a.m.
Premier West vs. Harrisburg 10:30 a.m.
Post 22 Bullets vs. Billings Blue Jays 1 p.m.
Post 320 Shooters vs. Cody 3:30 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Gallatin Valley 6 p.m.
Post 22 Expos vs. Harrisburg 8 p.m.
Auto Racing Time
Black Hills Speedway 7 p.m.
Expedition League Time
Badlands at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.