All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball Time
Region 3A Tournament (Pierre)
Sturgis Post 33 (20-11) vs. Rapid City Post 22 (41-13), 3 p.m.
Rapid City Post 320 (31-23) vs. Pierre Post 8 (20-19), 6 p.m.
Junior American Legion Time
Region 3A Tournament
At Strong Field, Sturgis
Pierre Post 8 vs. Rapid City Post 320 Shooters, 12 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Sturgis Post 33 vs. Rapid City Post 22 Bullets, 30 minutes after Game 1
Winner Game 1 vs. Rapid City Post 22 Expos, 30 minutes after Game 2
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3
Little League State Tournament Time
Brandon Valley LL vs. Capital City LL 5 p.m.
Harney LL vs. Canyon Lake LL 7:30 p.m.
Expedition League Time
Spearfish vs. Hub City 5:35 p.m.