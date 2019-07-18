{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball Time 

Region 3A Tournament (Pierre)

Sturgis Post 33 (20-11) vs. Rapid City Post 22 (41-13), 3 p.m.

Rapid City Post 320 (31-23) vs. Pierre Post 8 (20-19), 6 p.m.

Junior American Legion Time 

Region 3A Tournament

At Strong Field, Sturgis

Pierre Post 8 vs. Rapid City Post 320 Shooters, 12 p.m.

Sturgis Post 33 vs. Rapid City Post 22 Bullets, 30 minutes after Game 1

Winner Game 1 vs. Rapid City Post 22 Expos, 30 minutes after Game 2

Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 30 minutes after Game 3

Little League State Tournament Time 

Brandon Valley LL vs. Capital City LL 5 p.m.

Harney LL vs. Canyon Lake LL 7:30 p.m.

Expedition League Time 

Spearfish vs. Hub City 5:35 p.m.

