All Times Mountain
College Men's Soccer Time
Colo. Mines at SD Mines 6 p.m.
College Women's Soccer Time
Black Hills St. at Ft. Lewis 1 p.m.
College Volleyball Time
Black Hills St. at NM Highlands 7 p.m.
SD Mines at CSU-Pueblo 7 p.m.
High School Football Time
Jones Co./W. River at Crazy Horse 1 p.m.
St. Francis Indian at Red Cloud 2 p.m.
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Harding Co. 5:30 p.m.
Spearfish at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.
Lead-Deadwood at Crow Creek 6 p.m.
Hot Springs at Custer 6 p.m.
Faith at Edgemont 6 p.m.
RC Christian at Gregory 6 p.m.
Douglas at Harrisburg 6 p.m.
Hill City at Lyman 6 p.m.
Pine Ridge at McLaughlin 6 p.m.
Brandon Valley at RC Central 6 p.m.
Chey.-Eagle Butte at Sisseton 6 p.m.
Dupree at Standing Rock 6 p.m.
Winner at Valentine, Neb. 6 p.m.
Gordon-Rushville, Neb. at Bennett Co. 6:30 p.m.
Timber Lake at Bison 7 p.m.
Little Wound at Todd Co. 7 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sturgis 7 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell 7 p.m.
High School Boys Golf Time
Mitchell Invitational 9:30 a.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
RC Central at Aberdeen Central Noon.
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli tba
RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central tba
RC Christian at Huron 2 p.m.
High School Volleyball Time
Crazy Horse at Lower Brule 4:30 p.m.
New Underwood at Newell 3:30 p.m.
RC Central at SF O'Gorman 4:15 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt 4:15 p.m.
RC Central at SF Roosevelt 7:15 p.m.
RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman 7:15 p.m.