All Times Mountain

College Men's Soccer Time

Colo. Mines at SD Mines 6 p.m.

College Women's Soccer Time

Black Hills St. at Ft. Lewis 1 p.m.

College Volleyball Time

Black Hills St. at NM Highlands 7 p.m.

SD Mines at CSU-Pueblo 7 p.m.

High School Football Time

Jones Co./W. River at Crazy Horse 1 p.m.

St. Francis Indian at Red Cloud 2 p.m.

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central 5 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Harding Co. 5:30 p.m.

Spearfish at Belle Fourche 6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Crow Creek 6 p.m.

Hot Springs at Custer 6 p.m.

Faith at Edgemont 6 p.m.

RC Christian at Gregory 6 p.m.

Douglas at Harrisburg 6 p.m.

Hill City at Lyman 6 p.m.

Pine Ridge at McLaughlin 6 p.m.

Brandon Valley at RC Central 6 p.m.

Chey.-Eagle Butte at Sisseton 6 p.m.

Dupree at Standing Rock 6 p.m.

Winner at Valentine, Neb. 6 p.m.

Gordon-Rushville, Neb. at Bennett Co. 6:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Bison 7 p.m.

Little Wound at Todd Co. 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More at Sturgis 7 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell 7 p.m.

High School Boys Golf Time

Mitchell Invitational 9:30 a.m.

High School Girls Tennis Time

RC Central at Aberdeen Central Noon.

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Roncalli tba

RC Stevens at Aberdeen Central tba

RC Christian at Huron 2 p.m.

High School Volleyball Time

Crazy Horse at Lower Brule 4:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Newell 3:30 p.m. 

RC Central at SF O'Gorman 4:15 p.m. 

RC Stevens at SF Roosevelt 4:15 p.m. 

RC Central at SF Roosevelt 7:15 p.m. 

RC Stevens at SF O'Gorman 7:15 p.m. 

