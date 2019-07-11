{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain

American Legion Baseball Time 

Gopher Classic (Minnesota) 

Lino Lakes vs. RC Post 22 3:30 p.m. 

RC Post 22 vs. Chanhassen 6 p.m. 

RC Post 320 vs. Eden Prairie 2 p.m 

North St. Paul vs. RC Post 22 Expos 7 p.m. 

Auto Racing Time

Black Hills Speedway 7 p.m.

Expedition League Time 

Casper at Spearfish 6:35 p.m. 

Little League Baseball Time

West River A Sub-Districts

Belle Fourche vs. Canyon Lake 5 p.m.

West River B Sub-Districts

Spearfish vs. Sturgis 2:30 p.m.

Harney vs. Timberline 7:30 p.m.

