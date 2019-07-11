All Times Mountain
American Legion Baseball Time
Gopher Classic (Minnesota)
Lino Lakes vs. RC Post 22 3:30 p.m.
RC Post 22 vs. Chanhassen 6 p.m.
RC Post 320 vs. Eden Prairie 2 p.m
North St. Paul vs. RC Post 22 Expos 7 p.m.
Auto Racing Time
Black Hills Speedway 7 p.m.
Expedition League Time
Casper at Spearfish 6:35 p.m.
Little League Baseball Time
West River A Sub-Districts
Belle Fourche vs. Canyon Lake 5 p.m.
West River B Sub-Districts
Spearfish vs. Sturgis 2:30 p.m.
Harney vs. Timberline 7:30 p.m.