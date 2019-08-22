All Times Mountain
Auto Racing Time
Black Hills Speedway
World of Outlaws 6 p.m.
High School Football Time
Faith at Newell TBA
Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.
Philip at Bison 6 p.m.
Lyman at Burke 6 p.m.
W./W. Springs/Sanborn Central at Chamberlain 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Edgemont 7 p.m.
McLaughlin at Groton Area 6 p.m.
Jones Co./White River at Hill City 6:30 p.m.
Kadoka Area at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.
Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Dupree at Timber Lake 6 p.m.
Harding County at Wall 7 p.m.
Stanley County at Winner 6 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer Time
Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian 6 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Groton Area 2 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Sioux Falls Washington at RC Central 6 p.m.
Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Stevens 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls Christian 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Spearfish 6 p.m.
High School Girls Soccer Time
SF O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian 4 p.m.
Belle Fourche at Groton Area 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls Washington at RC Central 4 p.m.
Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Stevens 4 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls Christian 5 p.m.
Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Spearfish 6 p.m.
High School Girls Tennis Time
Spearfish at Madison Invite TBA
Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley 8 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Watertown 10:30 a.m.
Rapid City Stevens at Brookings 2:45 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls Tournament Noon
Rapid City Christian at Madison Tourney TBA
High School Softball Time
Rapid City Stevens vs. Yankton 6 p.m.