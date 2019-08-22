{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

Auto Racing Time

Black Hills Speedway 

World of Outlaws 6 p.m. 

High School Football Time 

Faith at Newell TBA

Lead-Deadwood at Bennett County 6:30 p.m.

Philip at Bison 6 p.m.

Lyman at Burke 6 p.m.

W./W. Springs/Sanborn Central at Chamberlain 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Edgemont 7 p.m.

McLaughlin at Groton Area 6 p.m.

Jones Co./White River at Hill City 6:30 p.m.

Kadoka Area at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Hot Springs at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Dupree at Timber Lake 6 p.m.

Harding County at Wall 7 p.m.

Stanley County at Winner 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time 

Sioux Falls O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian 6 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Groton Area 2 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Washington at RC Central 6 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Stevens 6 p.m. 

St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls Christian 7 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Spearfish 6 p.m. 

High School Girls Soccer Time 

SF O'Gorman at Douglas/RC Christian 4 p.m. 

Belle Fourche at Groton Area 4 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Washington at RC Central 4 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Lincoln at RC Stevens 4 p.m. 

St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls Christian 5 p.m. 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Spearfish 6 p.m. 

High School Girls Tennis Time 

Spearfish at Madison Invite TBA 

Rapid City Stevens at Brandon Valley 8 a.m. 

Rapid City Stevens at Watertown 10:30 a.m. 

Rapid City Stevens at Brookings 2:45 p.m. 

St. Thomas More at Sioux Falls Tournament Noon 

Rapid City Christian at Madison Tourney TBA

High School Softball Time 

Rapid City Stevens vs. Yankton 6 p.m. 

