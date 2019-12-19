Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Men's College Basketball;Time

Dickinson State at Black Hills State;6 p.m.

Boys High School Basketball;Time

Pierre at Douglas;7 p.m.

McIntosh at Faith;6 p.m.

Bennett County at Gordon-Rushville;7 p.m.

Dupree at Kadoka Area;7 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Lyman;6 p.m.

Edgemont at Morrill;7 p.m.

Mitchell at RC Central;7 p.m.

Huron at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

Spearfish Aberdeen Central at Spearfish;7 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Stateline Classic (Newcastle);tba

Lead-Deadwood at Stateline Classic (Newcastle);tba

Newell at Tiospaye Topa;6 p.m.

Jones County at Wall;7 p.m.

Miller at Winner;5:30 p.m. 

Lakota Nation Invitational

Semifinals

White River vs. Crow Creek;7 p.m.

Tiospaye Zina vs. Red Cloud;8:30 p.m.

Girls High School Basketball;Time

Rapid City Stevens at Huron;6 p.m.

Dupree at Kadoka Area;5:30 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Presho;5 p.m.

Rapid City Central at Mitchell;6 p.m.

Faith at Mott, ND;5:30 p.m. 

Sturgis at Pierre;6 p.m.

Lead-Deadwood at Stateline Classic;2 p.m.

Newell at Tiospaye Topa;3 p.m.

Jones County at Wall 5:30 p.m. 

Lakota Nation Invitational

Semifinals

Red Cloud vs. White River;1:30 p.m.

Crow Creek vs. Pine Ridge;3 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Central at Gillette Tournament;tba

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

