Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

College Men's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;7:30 p.m.

Western Colo. at Black Hills St.;7:30 p.m.

College Women's Basketball;Time

Colorado Mesa at SD Mines;5:30 p.m.

Western Colo. at Black Hills St.;5:30 p.m.

ECHL;Time

Rapid City at Utah;7:10 p.m.

High School Boys Basketball;Time

McLaughlin at Aberdeen Roncalli;6:30 p.m.

New Underwood at Belle Fourche 5:30 p.m. MT

Lead-Deadwood at Bennett Co.;6:30 p.m.

Jones County at Bonesteel;7 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Gregory;7:30 p.m.

Hettinger/Scra., ND at Harding Co.;6:30 p.m.

Timber Lake at Kadoka Area;5 p.m.

Newell at Lemmon;7 p.m.

Hill City RC Christian;7:30 p.m.

Brookings at RC Stevens;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Sisseton (Aberdeen);3:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish;8 p.m.

McIntosh at Wakpala;4 p.m.

Sully Buttes at Wall;7:30 p.m.

Bon Homme at Winner;7 p.m.

High School Girls Basketball;Time

Lead-Deadwood at Bennett Co.;4:30 p.m.

Burke Jones County at Burke;7 p.m.

St. Thomas More vs. Chey.-E Butte (Aberdeen);2 p.m.

Faith at Dupree;5:30 p.m.

Gayville-Volin at Gregory;4:30 p.m. 

Hettinger/Scranton, ND at Harding Co.;5 p.m.

Newell at Lemmon;5 p.m.

Hill City at RC christian;6 p.m.

Brookings at RC Stevens;5:30 p.m.

Sturgis at Spearfish 6:30 p.m.

McIntosh at Wakpala 4:00 p.m.

Bon Homme at Winner 5:30 p.m.

High School Gymnastics;Time

RC Central, Stevens at Pierre;3 p.m.

High School Wrestling;Time

RC Stevens at LeProwse Invite (Bozeman);tba

RC Central at The Clash (Rochester, Minn.);tba

Spearfish at Hettinger Classic;tba

