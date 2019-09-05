{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

High School Football TV Time 

Miller/Highmore Harrold at Chamberlain 6 p.m.

Belle Fourche at Douglas 6 p.m.

Bison at Dupree 7 p.m.

Faith at Harding County 7 p.m.

Todd County at Hot Springs 6 p.m.

Newell at Jones County/White River 6 p.m.

Edgemont at Kadoka 6 p.m.

Stanley County at McCook Central/Montrose 6 p.m.

Aberdeen Central at Rapid City Central 8 p.m.

Philip at Rapid City Christian 7 p.m.

Watertown at Rapid City Stevens 5 p.m.

Custer at Spearfish 6 p.m.

Sturgis at St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Waverly-South Shore 6 p.m.

Groton Area at Webster Area 6 p.m.

Mobridge-Pollock at Lead-Deadwood 4 p.m.

Crazy Horse at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6 p.m.

Little Wound at Crow Creek 6 p.m.

Oelrichs at St. Francis 6 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer Time 

Belle Fourche at James Valley Christian 3 p.m. 

Aberdeen Central at RC Central 6 p.m. 

Pierre at RC Stevens 6 p.m. 

High School Girls Soccer Time  

Aberdeen Central at RC Central 4 p.m. 

Pierre at RC Stevens 4 p.m. 

High School Softball Time 

RC Stevens vs. Harrisburg 6 p.m. 

High School Cross Country Time 

Augie Twilight 5 p.m. 

Spearfish Invitational 10 a.m. 

Boys Golf Time 

Black Hills Invitational 9 a.m. 

Women's College Soccer Time 

Black Hills State at Dakota Wesleyan 4 p.m.

Men's College Soccer Time 

Texas A&M International at SD Mines 11 a.m. 

College Volleyball Time 

Southern Invitational (Joplin, Mo.) 

Black Hills State vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State 8 a.m. 

Black Hills State vs. Missouri Southern Noon 

Chadron State Tournament (Chadron, Neb.) 

SD Mines vs. Montana State 9 a.m. 

SD Mines vs. Chadron State 2 p.m. 

