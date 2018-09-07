Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 48, Scotland 14

Arlington/Lake Preston 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Baltic 28, Viborg-Hurley 24

Beresford 35, Groton Area 32

Bon Homme 25, Kimball/White Lake 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Madison 0

Britton-Hecla 32, Deuel 22

Brookings 51, Spearfish 0

Burke/South Central 26, Corsica/Stickney 22

Canistota 52, Chester 0

Canton 29, Sioux Falls Christian 12

Castlewood 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7

Chamberlain 49, Wagner 7

Clark/Willow Lake 56, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Colman-Egan 58, Deubrook 20

Dakota Hills 48, Tri-State 18

Dakota Valley 55, Sisseton 0

DeSmet 20, Estelline/Hendricks 6

Dell Rapids 41, Belle Fourche 38

Douglas, Wyo. 28, Hot Springs 13

Eureka/Bowdle 60, Northwestern 20

Faith 44, Newell 6

Faulkton 40, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Garretson 63, Menno/Marion 20

Gayville-Volin 56, Avon 6

Howard 50, Hanson 8

Huron 14, Harrisburg 0

Irene-Wakonda 48, Parker 22

Kadoka Area 36, New Underwood 26

Lead-Deadwood 62, Little Wound 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 48, Dupree 0

Lennox 29, Milbank Area 21

Mobridge-Pollock 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 8

Mt. Vernon 42, Redfield 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42, Redfield/Doland 0

Philip 22, Rapid City Christian 18

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Pierre 69, Douglas 7

Platte-Geddes 44, Herreid/Selby Area 6

Potter County 32, Parkston 12

Rapid City Central 54, Sturgis 27

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Valley 26, Flandreau 6

Stanley County 43, Custer 21

Sully Buttes 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 0

Timber Lake 58, Harding County 6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38, Centerville 6

Vermillion 18, Tri-Valley 6

Wall 51, Hill City 0

Warner 48, Langford 8

Watertown 46, Rapid City Stevens 13

Webster 36, Waverly-South Shore 14

West Central 33, St. Thomas More 0

Wolsey-Wessington 63, Iroquois 0

Yankton 42, Mitchell 21

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.