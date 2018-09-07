High School Football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 48, Scotland 14
Arlington/Lake Preston 42, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Baltic 28, Viborg-Hurley 24
Beresford 35, Groton Area 32
Bon Homme 25, Kimball/White Lake 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 21, Madison 0
Britton-Hecla 32, Deuel 22
Brookings 51, Spearfish 0
Burke/South Central 26, Corsica/Stickney 22
Canistota 52, Chester 0
Canton 29, Sioux Falls Christian 12
Castlewood 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7
Chamberlain 49, Wagner 7
Clark/Willow Lake 56, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Colman-Egan 58, Deubrook 20
Dakota Hills 48, Tri-State 18
Dakota Valley 55, Sisseton 0
DeSmet 20, Estelline/Hendricks 6
Dell Rapids 41, Belle Fourche 38
Douglas, Wyo. 28, Hot Springs 13
Eureka/Bowdle 60, Northwestern 20
Faith 44, Newell 6
Faulkton 40, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Garretson 63, Menno/Marion 20
Gayville-Volin 56, Avon 6
Howard 50, Hanson 8
Huron 14, Harrisburg 0
Irene-Wakonda 48, Parker 22
Kadoka Area 36, New Underwood 26
Lead-Deadwood 62, Little Wound 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 48, Dupree 0
Lennox 29, Milbank Area 21
Mobridge-Pollock 14, Aberdeen Roncalli 8
Mt. Vernon 42, Redfield 0
Philip 22, Rapid City Christian 18
Pierre 69, Douglas 7
Platte-Geddes 44, Herreid/Selby Area 6
Potter County 32, Parkston 12
Rapid City Central 54, Sturgis 27
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 34, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7
Sioux Valley 26, Flandreau 6
Stanley County 43, Custer 21
Sully Buttes 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Tea Area 50, Elk Point-Jefferson 0
Timber Lake 58, Harding County 6
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 38, Centerville 6
Vermillion 18, Tri-Valley 6
Wall 51, Hill City 0
Warner 48, Langford 8
Watertown 46, Rapid City Stevens 13
Webster 36, Waverly-South Shore 14
West Central 33, St. Thomas More 0
Wolsey-Wessington 63, Iroquois 0
Yankton 42, Mitchell 21