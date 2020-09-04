 Skip to main content
Friday's High School Football Scores

  • Updated
High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Central 7

Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12

Avon 20, Scotland 18

Beresford 34, Garretson 28

Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14

Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 12

Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT

Brookings 37, Lennox 0

Canistota 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8

Custer 40, Spearfish 0

DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0

Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16

Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 21

Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16

Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12

Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0

Groton Area 47, Webster 0

Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Hanson 44, Parker 0

Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0

Huron 30, Milbank 0

Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0

Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit

Langford 65, North Border 26

Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0

Madison 34, Canton 18

Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20

Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0

Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18

Philip 26, Rapid City Christian 14

Pierre 24, West Central 14

Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24

Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0

Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0

Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0

Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6

Viborg-Hurley 46, Menno/Marion 0

Warner 50, Faulkton 12

Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7

Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6

Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15

