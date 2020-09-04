Friday's High School Football Scores

High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 35, Rapid City Central 7
Alcester-Hudson 56, Estelline/Hendricks 12
Avon 20, Scotland 18
Beresford 34, Garretson 28
Brandon Valley 20, O Gorman 14
Bridgewater-Emery 21, Sioux Valley 12
Britton-Hecla 38, Clark/Willow Lake 36, 2OT
Brookings 37, Lennox 0
Canistota 40, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Chamberlain 18, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 8
Custer 40, Spearfish 0
DeSmet 54, Dell Rapids St. Mary 0
Dell Rapids 41, Flandreau 16
Douglas 47, Belle Fourche 21
Elk Point-Jefferson 37, Sisseton 16
Florence/Henry 32, Dakota Hills 12
Gregory 38, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 0
Groton Area 47, Webster 0
Hamlin 44, Great Plains Lutheran 7
Hanson 44, Parker 0
Herreid/Selby Area 50, Waverly-South Shore 0
Huron 30, Milbank 0
Jones County/White River 52, Newell 0
Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit
Langford 65, North Border 26
Lemmon/McIntosh 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0
Madison 34, Canton 18
Mitchell 33, Sioux Falls Christian 20
Mobridge-Pollock 50, Lead-Deadwood 0
Parkston 32, Kimball/White Lake 18
Philip 26, Rapid City Christian 14
Pierre 24, West Central 14
Potter County 26, Sully Buttes 24
Redfield 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
St. Thomas More 16, Sturgis Brown 0
Stanley County 34, Bennett County 0
Tea Area 54, Vermillion 0
Timber Lake 58, Dupree 6
Viborg-Hurley 46, Menno/Marion 0
Warner 50, Faulkton 12
Watertown 30, Rapid City Stevens 7
Winner 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Yankton 51, Dakota Valley 15
