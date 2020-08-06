You have permission to edit this article.
Friday's Local Schedule

All Times Mountain

Auto Racing;Time

Black Hills Speedway; 7 p.m.

American Legion Baseball;Time

State Tournament (Pete Lien)

Pierre vs. Brandon Valley;5 p.m.

Renner vs. Rapid City Post 22;7:30 p.m.

Christensen Jr. cards 83 on Day 2
Sports

Christensen Jr. cards 83 on Day 2

  • Updated

The inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias on Monday gave way to better playing conditions during Tuesday’s second round of the National High…

Post 22-Post 320 Baseball
Sports

Field finalized for state tourney

  • Updated

Brandon Valley Post 131 knocked off Mitchell Post 18 11-4 in Game 3 of their super-regional playoff series Tuesday to secure the final spot in…

